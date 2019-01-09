Basketball

Warriors return to dominance, rout Knicks

By MARK MEDINA The Mercury News

January 09, 2019 03:00 AM

OAKLAND, Calif.

The Golden State Warriors coasted to a 122-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Oracle Arena, giving the NBA's defending champions the boost they needed to establish a potentially long winning streak. The Warriors cemented a two-game winning streak and snapped a three-game losing streak at home.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson led the way with 43 points while shooting 18-of-29 from the field and 7-of-16 from 3-point range. Warriors forward Kevin Durant added 24 points on a 7-of-14 mark from the field along with six assists and six rebounds. Warriors guard Stephen Curry (14 points on 5-of-19 shooting) and Draymond Green (two points on 1-of-5 shooting) had off nights, but the Warriors' other All-Stars played well enough to make that a nonissue. The Warriors also had 46 points in the paint.

It also helped that the Warriors (27-14) played the Knicks (10-31), who have lost 10 of their last 11 games after shooting only 39.8 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors played Curry (32 minutes), Thompson (34), Durant (30) and Green (33) conservative minutes after they logged a heavier workload in recent games against Houston and Sacramento.

The Warriors have two practice days and then another potentially easy opponent again on Friday vs. the Bulls at Oracle Arena.

