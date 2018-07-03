Stefan Bondy: Knicks are taking the right approach to rebuild roster, but it doesn't mean they'll stop losing

For the record, I think the Knicks' plan to target free agency in 2019 is the right one under the circumstances. I suggested it in January, even before Kristaps Porzingis landed awkwardly and tore a ligament in his knee.
But the slow plan is by no means failsafe, and the Knicks, despite Steve Mills' arguments to the contrary, are very far from an attractive destination to top-tier stars. What they are today, as we project their depth chart with Enes Kanter picking up his option and Luke Kornet agreeing to re-sign Sunday, is one of the worst teams in the NBA.
Take a gander:
PG: Emmanuel Mudiay/Frank Ntilikina/Trey Burke
SG: Tim Hardaway Jr./Courtney Lee/Damyean Dotson/Ron Baker
SF: Kevin Knox/Lance Thomas/Troy Williams
PF: Kristaps Porzingis(ASTERISK)/Luke Kornet
C: Enes Kanter/Mitchell Robinson/Joakim Noah(ASTERISK)
The asterisks mean we don't know if they're going to play much, if at all, next season. The Knicks also have about $12 million in cap exceptions to sign free agents this summer, so there'll be upgrades somewhere, if only temporary and marginal, while Porzingis recovers from ACL surgery.
But no matter what free agents sign a one-year deal, this roster is assured of meaningless games by February. That'll be six consecutive losing seasons for the Knicks, the longest current streak of any New York professional sports team, by far, including the Jets, Mets and Islanders.
Therein lies the giant flaw with the plan of going all-in on signing a superstar next summer: max money is equal in the NBA and the Knicks are peddling fantasy, while the competition can offer substance to Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and any other top 2019 free agents.
It's great that there are so many stars on the market next year, but it's also true that many more teams will have cap space than this summer. More fish in a bigger pond.
There is the perfect storm scenario for the Knicks, which includes Knox demonstrating true star potential as a rookie, Porzingis returning in greater form and David Fizdale extracting better basketball from the rest of the young roster. There's also the idea that Irving, in particular, will choose New York simply because he's from the area and wants the challenge of resurrecting one of the league's marquee franchises.
But it's tough to sell the idea that the Knicks can punt another season (what is it, year 5 of the rebuild?) while simultaneously making themselves more attractive to free agents.
"We feel like we're going to put ourselves in a position where stars are going to want to come to us," Mills said on ESPN Radio. "That's what we think.
"Porzingis is a magnet," he added, "he's the reason why everyone interviewing for coaching jobs wanted this job, because of him. We feel like we have a situation, the value of playing in the City, the Garden is still a fabulous place to play, players love playing on this stage and we know this is the ultimate place. And we know we're going to make this attractive to players."
We'll see. Everybody points to the Sixers as the shining example of the master rebuild, how they tanked themselves into drafting two future stars and enough cap space to make a run for Leonard. But there are more cautionary tales – teams like the Magic and Suns and Kings – who accumulated lottery picks for years and are still waiting for their first playoff appearance since Barack Obama's first term.
In other words, the Knicks are taking the practical approach, but it's far from safe because there's only one given: more losing.
