Column: It’s time for Jed Hoyer to admit a rebuild is on its way. Because yes, the Chicago Cubs are as bad as they look.

The end of the line for the 1985 Chicago Bears depends on one’s perspective.

Some believe it came with the 28-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game at Soldier Field after the 1988 season. Others maintain the era ended with the firing of coach Mike Ditka after a 5-11 season in 1992.

Whether it was either of those seasons or another sad milepost in the Bears’ attempts to win a second Super Bowl with the same core, there’s no dispute the ‘85 team remains part of our city’s consciousness 36 years later.

One and done but forever beloved.

The official end for the 2016 Chicago Cubs was far less subjective.

It happened during a 24-hour stretch July 29-30, when Cubs President Jed Hoyer dealt Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Kris Bryant — three core players from the rebuild and, at the time, the team’s three biggest stars. Even as Hoyer telegraphed the sell-off in an interview with reporters July 8 at Wrigley Field, the actual execution proved jarring for Cubs fans who had grown attached to watching their favorites from the 2016 champs.

One month later, the rip-off-the-Band-Aid approach has resulted in a revolving door of unknown minor-leaguers and journeymen filling roster spots to play out the remainder of a lost season. It’s almost as if the collective hope of Cubs fans has been put in a blind trust, with only one person — Chairman Tom Ricketts — possessing the lockbox.

If Neil Young was right when he sang, “It’s better to burn out than to fade away,” Hoyer’s approach was far preferable to the one employed by former Bears general manager Bill Tobin, who let the ‘85 Bears dissolve bit by bit.

Former Cubs President Theo Epstein handed the baton to Hoyer in November and went to work as a part-time consultant to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. Tobin hung around long after Bears fans lost faith in him before finally resigning in the summer before the 1993 season.

The Bears have yet to win a Super Bowl since the ‘85 season. Five years after their one-and-done championship season, the Cubs are on the clock.

Will we still be talking about the 2016 Cubs in another 30 to 40 years, wondering when their next championship team will arrive? That’s up to Ricketts and, at least for the next four years, Hoyer.

If they know what the game plan is, they aren’t saying, though both insist it won’t be a rebuild.

“I don’t know what the definition of a rebuild is,” Hoyer said after the sell-off.

Ricketts has been unavailable for comment, but he told Marquee Sports Network after the trade deadline it would not be a long wait before the Cubs are competitive again, citing three reasons: the farm system, the infrastructure and the team’s “financial flexibility” with so few guaranteed contracts beyond 2021.

“First of all, we have really good talent,” he said. “The depth that we received in these trades, plus what we already had, gives us a pretty good farm system.”

Maybe, but the Cubs system was ranked 18th by MLB Pipeline after the trade-deadline deals, up from 22nd at the start of the season. They have two top-100 prospects in outfielder Brennen Davis (No. 14) and left-handed pitcher Brailyn Marquez (No. 64).

Rankings are subjective, but the consensus among experts in development and talent is the Cubs have a ways to go to. The addition of a facility in the Dominican Republic should help, as Ricketts suggested, along with the spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz. But other teams have made similar investments, so it’s not a panacea.

When it comes to the ability to spend money this offseason, Ricketts certainly has the resources, while Hoyer has been part of some big free-agent signings as general manager, including Jon Lester and Jason Heyward.

Whether this winter will be the right time to spend big money is another question altogether. Remember, Epstein tried to sign Japanese free-agent pitcher Masahiro Tanaka after the 2013 season, then watched him sign with the New York Yankees.

“We ratholed it and didn’t spend the $25 million (average annual value),” Epstein told author Tom Verducci in “The Cubs Way.” “We said: ‘This will be a big part in the pursuing of a free agent.’ That became the signing bonus for Jon.”

The Cubs waited until after the 2014 season to spend big on Lester. By that point the rebuild had reached a turning point and Joe Maddon had signed on as manager.

Would history have been different if Tanaka accepted Epstein’s offer, leaving no room for Lester the next year?

Hoyer’s current club is not a player or two away from contending, just as Epstein’s wasn’t at the end of 2013. So would it make sense this winter to throw a ton of money at a top-line starter, an outfielder or a catcher to replace Willson Contreras if he doesn’t agree to an extension?

Assuming Patrick Wisdom, Rafael Ortega, Frank Schwindel, Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson, Adbert Alzolay and Codi Heuer have earned spots in 2022, along with a healthy Nick Madrigal at second base and Nico Hoerner at short, this will be a relatively inexperienced team again.

Other than appeasing fans, signing Trevor Story or Nick Castellanos would not get the Cubs appreciably closer to winning again in 2022 or ‘23.

The Cubs went into the finale of the City Series with baseball’s third-worst record since the All-Star break, ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers. They’re 6-20 in August after Sunday’s 13-1 loss to the White Sox and could end up with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft — behind the Orioles, Arizona Diamondbacks, Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates — if they continue the downward spiral.

“Every season is sacred,” Epstein once said before the Cubs tanked in 2012. Is 2022 a “sacred” season?

Listen, there’s no quick fix here that money can solve. Hoyer should admit as much, take the expected hit on Twitter and start the Cubs rebuild in November.

If he still doesn’t know the definition of “rebuild,” he can borrow my dictionary.