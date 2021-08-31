Smyly surrenders 4 HRs, Braves drop series opener to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – Over the first few innings Monday, it seemed Braves starter Drew Smyly was throwing fastballs the size of the beach balls bouncing around the Dodger Stadium crowd. The Braves lost the series opener to the Dodgers, 5-3.

Here are five takeaways from Monday:

1. Smyly’s last two outings haven’t helped his case to remain in the Braves’ crowded rotation down the stretch. Smyly surrendered four home runs Monday. At one point, he’d given up four homers and recorded just seven outs.

The first three homers came on middle-placed fastballs, none of which exceeded 92 mph, to Max Muncy, Will Smith and Mookie Betts. Corey Seager hammered the fourth homer, a two-run shot, on a cutter. Each home run came in the first three innings, allowing the Dodgers to build an early five-run advantage.

Overall, Smyly allowed five runs on nine hits over 4-2/3 innings. He’s reached six innings just once in his last 10 starts.

2. Dating back to his previous outing against the Orioles, Smyly gave up seven home runs in an eight-inning span. His four allowed Monday tied a career high and set a new season-high mark for the lefty, who’s allowed 27 on the year. Smyly is approaching his single-season high of 32 homers allowed, set in 2016 and 2019.

3. Smyly’s 27 homers surrendered are still seven behind the MLB leader, former Braves All-Star starter Mike Foltynewicz, who’s allowed 34 with the Rangers. Other pitches to allow more homers this season: Jordan Lyles (Texas), 33; Patrick Corbin (Washington), 31; Kyle Hendricks (Chicago), 28.

4. Dodgers lefty Julio Urias quieted the Braves last October when he allowed one run on three hits over eight innings in his two appearances in the National League Championship Series. He was brilliant over his first five frames Monday.

The Braves’ offense was hitless until third baseman Austin Riley reached on an infield hit to open the fifth frame. Outfielder Jorge Soler and first baseman Freddie Freeman then put the Braves on the board with a pair of solo homers off Urias in the sixth.

Outfielder Adam Duvall homered off Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the seventh to pull the Braves within two, but the early hole proved too much to overcome. The Braves left two on in the ninth.

5. The Braves haven’t won at Dodger Stadium since a 5-3 victory on June 9, 2018. Anibal Sanchez, in his rejuvenated season with the Braves, faced Alex Wood that night. The Braves haven’t won a series in Los Angeles since 2012.

Since 2010, the Braves are 11-24 at Dodger Stadium, getting outscored 164-123 in that time.