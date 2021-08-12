Baseball Rowan Wick overcame an odd injury to appear in his 1st major-league game in nearly a year. Now the Chicago Cubs reliever is out to re-establish his back-end role in the bullpen.





ORDER REPRINT →



CHICAGO -- The last time Chicago Cubs reliever Rowan Wick had pitched in a big-league game, it was last September in an empty Wrigley Field.

Over the past 11 months, Wick has endured the ups and downs of an odd intercostal injury that prevented him from getting back on the mound for the Cubs until Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. He flashed a nasty fastball that was clocked at 95 mph.

“Dude, honestly it didn’t feel like I missed a beat,” Wick said Wednesday before the Cubs ran their losing streak to seven with a 10-0 loss to the Brewers. “It felt so good to be out there.”

Wick’s journey to this point was littered with unknowns. An oblique injury ended his 2020 season prematurely, and then the intercostal issue cropped up. It affected him when the team reported to spring training in February, and it wasn’t until early May that Wick finally felt OK.

Because the issue stemmed from a rotating muscle that got plenty of usage within his delivery, he felt it for months.

“Every time I tried to throw, it would pull on me,” Wick said. “I was just like, that’s not strong enough. So I was able to put in a lot of work, and here’s where I’m at now.”

Wick said the injury affected him up and down his left side. Breathing helped the most, in addition to needling and cupping treatment. They tried throwing everything at the issue.

“Not masking the pain,” Wick said, “but just being stronger and then kind of knowing that I was healthy and everything was intact.”

There wasn’t one moment that suddenly caused Wick to feel better and the intercostal issue to go away. He described having a good week in May, and the Cubs gave him an additional week to make sure he didn’t have a setback. Once he started to throw in late May, he didn’t experience any more hiccups.

Wick credited the staff at the Cubs complex in Arizona for helping him the last few months. He watched video and made sure he was pushing enough with his back leg so he didn’t have to pull with his front left side, where the problems stemmed from.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I think that has made me better,” Wick said. “Going through that process kind of helped my pitches, and hopefully I can be better than I was before.

“It’s tough being down there in rehab watching from a distance, and as hard as it is, it kind of drives you to want to get back and be here.”

Manager David Ross plans to incorporate Wick into the back end of the bullpen, a role he filled last season until it was cut short.

“When you’re up and need the guy to come in and stop games, there’s definitely comfort in him pitching the ninth with the lead,” Ross said Wednesday. “But I’m also trying to use some of these back-end guys in moments where maybe it would benefit us for a pocket in the order that we feel like sets them up well, so we try to balance that. But I don’t see him pitching down a bunch of runs.”

A reliable six-plus weeks in that role would set up Wick as an important bullpen piece for 2022. Along with right-handers Codi Heuer and Manuel Rodríguez, that would give Ross a solid trio for high-leverage spots, if they can prove to be reliable over the final 46 games.

“The Chicago Cubs, it’s going to be good in 2022,” Wick said. “I think the team’s going to be not as bad as everyone thinks.”