Chicago Cubs game vs. Milwaukee Brewers is rained out. The teams will play a split doubleheader Tuesday.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs game against the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed because of weather Monday night at Wrigley Field and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday.

The first game will begin at 1:20 p.m., with the nightcap at 7:05 Tickets for Monday’s game are valid for the afternoon game Tuesday.

Separate tickets are required for each game, and both will be seven-inning games.

Cubs rookie Justin Steele, who had been scheduled to make his first major-league start in Tuesday’s originally scheduled game, now will start the first game of the doubleheader. Alec Mills will start the nightcap.