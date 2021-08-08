Jorge Polanco supplies the offense as Twins beat Astros 7-5

HOUSTON — The Twins held off Houston 7-5 on Sunday and won three of the four-game series.

Jorge Polanco led the way with two home runs and four RBI. Miguel Sano added a two-run homer. Luis Arraez and Trevor Larnach each had two hits.

The score was tied 1-1 in the third when Miguel Sano hit a fat slider from Lance McCullers Jr. into the seats in left for a two-run homer. Houston got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Polanco went to work.

He hit a solo homer in the fifth, an opposite field shot that gave the Twins a 4-2 lead. The Astros got an RBI single by Yordan Alvarez in the bottom of the inning.

Polanco batted against Phil Maton with two on in the sixth and hammered a pitch over the wall in right-center for a three-run homer and 7-3 lead. It was Polanco's 20thhomer of the season and third multi-homer game of his career.

Houston got a RBI double by Aledmys Diaz in the seventh and solo homer by Carlos Correa in the eighth.

Alexander Colome pitched the ninth to earn his fifth save.

The Twins, who finished the nine-game road trip 5-4, head home to begin a three-game series against the White Sox on Monday.