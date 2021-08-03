Baseball Dylan Cease strikes out 11 in 6 innings of 1-hit ball as the Chicago White Sox open the series with a 7-1 win over the Kansas City Royals





CHICAGO — Dylan Cease allowed one hit and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings for the Chicago White Sox in a 7-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Andrew Vaughn and Tim Anderson homered for the Sox, who have won three of four. Vaughn hit a solo homer to left-center in the second and Anderson hit a two-run homer in the third.

Anderson had an RBI single and scored during a four-run seventh. He finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Eloy Jiménez went 0-for-4 after missing the previous four games with right groin tightness.