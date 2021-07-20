Twins bullpen falters again as White Sox score five eighth-inning runs in 9-5 victory

CHICAGO — Jorge Polanco delivered another late, go-ahead home run on Tuesday night. But the Twins couldn't make that late lead stick.

The Chicago White Sox rallied for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, getting a tying RBI single from Andrew Vaughn, a go-ahead single from Billy Hamilton and a three-run homer from 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to beat the Twins 9-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Polanco's two-run homer in the top of the inning put the Twins ahead 5-4 after they had fallen behind 4-1 after three innings. But Jorge Alcala issued a pair of one-out walks in the bottom of the inning before Vaughn's tying single.

Hansel Robles came in and struck out Tim Anderson, but Hamilton then slapped another RBI single before Abreu delivered the big blow.

Yoan Moncada, the headliner of the four-player haul that Chicago collected from the Red Sox for Chris Sale, singled, doubled and homered for the White Sox, and Michael Kopech, the top pitching prospect that came with him, put down a couple of Twins' rallies in a two-inning relief stint.

Earlier, Twins left fielder Luis Arraez slipped on the turf in pursuit of an Abreu triple. The news got worse soon enough: Arraez's right knee was sore as he came off the field, and he was removed from the game.

Moncada followed two batters later by ripping into a first-pitch curveball from Bailey Ober and depositing it over the center field fence, 411 feet away.