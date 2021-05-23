Javier Báez’s 2-run homer in the 10th gives the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals despite having only 3 hits

The Chicago Cubs put no baserunners in scoring position Sunday night at Busch Stadium until the extra-innings rule allowed for a ghost runner on second to start the 10th.

They wound up with only three hits against Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen.

But the Cubs still picked up a 2-1, 10-inning win on Javier Báez’s two-run home run off Alex Reyes, taking two of three from their division-leading archrivals in their first meeting of 2021.

Closer Craig Kimbrel got the final four outs, notching the win to pull the Cubs within two games of first place in the National League Central.

It looked bleak for the Cubs most of the night. Wainwright shut out the Cubs on one hit over eight innings, a one-out single in the first by Kris Bryant. After a fourth-inning walk by Willson Contreras, the Cubs didn’t reach base again until Bryant singled off Giovanny Gallegos with two outs in the ninth.

The Cubs bullpen saved the day after starter Zach Davies threw five shutout innings in another strong outing.

With Cardinals runners on first and second and no outs in a scoreless game in the seventh, Wainwright laid down a sacrifice attempt. Reliever Ryan Tepera fielded the bunt, twirled and made a wild throw to third, loading the bases.

Despite the bad throw, replays showed Cubs third baseman David Bote’s foot was still on the base for the force, and Bote even tagged the runner in case his foot had come off. But the Cubs already had used their replay challenge and could not dispute the incorrect call.

As it turned out, it didn’t matter. Tepera induced Tommy Edman to hit a grounder to second baseman Nico Hoerner, who threw to the plate for the force. Paul Goldschmidt hit a foul pop to Contreras for the second out, and Tepera struck out Nolan Arenado to escape the threat.

After Báez’s 417-foot, two-run shot to center in the 10th, Kimbrel gave up a sacrifice fly to Arenado and walked Yadier Molina. But he calmly struck out Harrison Bader and Justin Williams to end it.

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected in the fourth for arguing ball and strike calls.

Davies allowed four hits while throwing 76 pitches, reducing his ERA in May to 1.71 in five starts. The three Cubs starters in the series — Kyle Hendricks, Adbert Alzolay and Davies — combined for a 1.45 ERA, allowing three earned runs in 18⅔ innings. In the last eight games, the Cubs rotation has a 3.11 ERA.

The Cubs scored eight runs in the eighth inning of Friday’s 12-3 win, but the offense virtually shut down thereafter.

After Anthony Rizzo’s single in the fourth Saturday night, the Cubs hit .094 (5-for-53) the rest of the series. One of those hits was an infield hit in the ninth Saturday on a topper that Arenado accidentally fielded on the foul line.

But Báez’s home run was the only hit they needed Sunday in the biggest win of the young season.