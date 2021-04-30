Dallas Keuchel allows 4 runs — all in the 3rd inning — as the Chicago White Sox fall 5-3 to the Cleveland Indians

CHICAGO — Dallas Keuchel’s command got away from him for just a brief moment Friday.

But the Cleveland Indians took advantage during a four-run third inning and held on to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Keuchel allowed four runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

His only hiccup came in the third, an inning that began with a single and two walks. Jose Ramirez knocked in two with a bases-loaded single to center, giving the Indians a 2-1 lead. A third run scored on a groundout and Eddie Rosario made it 4-1 with an RBI single.

The Sox came back with two runs in the bottom of the third against 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber. Nick Madrigal doubled and scored on a Tim Anderson single. Anderson stole second and scored on a single to center by Yoan Moncada, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The leadoff batter reached base again in the fifth and sixth innings for the Sox, but Bieber got out of both of those innings without allowing a run. Anderson went 2-for-5 with one RBI, two stolen bases and a run for the Sox.

Bieber allowed three runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, added a solo home run off Sox reliever Evan Marshall in the eighth.

The series continues at 3:05 p.m. Saturday with Lance Lynn expected to return from the injured list to start for the Sox.