Chicago Cubs get only 2 hits in a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves that extends their skid to 4 games

ATLANTA — The Chicago Cubs had no answer for right-hander Ian Anderson and the Atlanta Braves bullpen Tuesday night at Truist Park.

The offense mustered two hits in a 5-0 loss to the Braves. The Cubs (10-13) have lost four in a row.

Jake Marisnick led off the third with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, but Nico Hoerner grounded out to end the inning. It would stand as their lone scoring opportunity.

Only two Cubs reached base over the final six innings: a one-out walk by Jason Heyward in the fifth and Hoerner’s single up the middle with one out in the ninth.

Cubs starter Trevor Williams kept the Braves largely in check over five innings. They finally got to him in the fifth with a 481-foot homer by Ronald Acuña Jr. and an RBI double from Ozzie Albies. Williams’ eight strikeouts tied his career high, which he set Aug. 29, 2018, with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Right-hander Brandon Workman couldn’t keep the deficit at two runs. The Braves tagged him for three runs in the eighth, including a bases-loaded walk by Freddie Freeman. Workman exited with the bases still loaded, but right-hander Dan Winkler got Marcell Ozuna to fly out to extinguish the threat.

Workman had five straight scoreless appearances before giving up three runs to the Braves on back-to-back nights.