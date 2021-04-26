Rays get better start from Rich Hill, but quiet bats fail them again

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One of the Rays’ issues got addressed Monday when struggling Rich Hill stepped up to deliver a solid six-inning start.

But their offense remains an issue, and it failed them again in a 2-1 loss to the A’s.

The loss was the Rays’ fourth in five games, dropping them to 11-12. In the first four games of the homestand (three losses), they have scored a total of nine runs and rapped out only 21 hits.

Monday they were facing an A’s team that won 13 straight before a Sunday loss in Baltimore, one that manager Kevin Cash acknowledged before the game has “been playing like the best team in baseball, certainly the hottest.”

After being shut out Sunday, for the first time in 70 games, the Rays took a 1-0 lead in the first. Randy Arozarena, moved to the leadoff spot despite a league-leading 30 strikeouts in what Cash called “a slight shakeup,” singled, went to second on a ground out (off starter Sean Manaea’s right foot), stole third and scored on Austin Meadows’ line out to center.

Hill delivered his best start of the season for the Rays, striking out 10 (his most since May 2019). But the two-run homer he allowed in the fourth to Sean Murphy, after a two-out walk to Matt Chapman, left the Rays down 2-1.

Otherwise Hill was impressive, allowing only two hits and two walks, and also hitting two. Especially since the 41-year-old veteran had allowed four runs in each of his first four starts and had only completed the fifth once.

The Rays’ bats were again quiet early, and the A’s defense took away two prime chances.

The Rays had two on in the third when Arozarena singled. But after Meadows struck out, rightfielder Stephen Piscotty raced in to make a diving catch, robbing Manuel Margot of a hit.

Then the Rays had one on with two outs in the fourth, when Willy Adames laced a ball to the left of center, and Oakland leftfielder Tony Kemp made a long run and a catch.

The Rays turned an impressive defensive play of their own with one on and two outs in the seventh. It started after a misplay, as Joey Wendle lost a popup behind third. But Adames picked it up on the bounce, turned and fired home, where Mike Zunino tagged out Elvis Andrus. The call withstood a replay challenge, and A’s manager Bob Melvin was so upset he charged out of the dugout to argue and was immediately ejected.

The Rays had another chance in the eighth when Arozarena rapped his third hit and Yandy Diaz walked with one out, but Meadows popped out and Margot grounded out.