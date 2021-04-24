Phillies lose to Rockies, 5-4, on Raimel Tapia’s walk-off homer

The Phillies were four outs away Friday night from starting a weekend at Coors Field with a win. But they needed their bullpen to get 15 outs. And that proved to be too much to ask in a 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Hector Neris allowed a walk-off homer in the ninth inning to Raimel Tapia, who was mobbed at home plate an inning after it looked like the Phillies would escape with a win.

The bullpen blew a late-inning lead for the third straight game as the absences of Archie Bradley and Jose Alvardo continued to be glaring. Sam Coonrod allowed an inherited runner to score in the seventh and returned in the eighth to allow a two-out tying homer to Garrett Hampson.

The offense didn’t do much to help. They went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position with the final two chances coming in the eighth inning. Nick Maton, who had two hits, doubled with one out in but the Phillies couldn’t bring him in. Matt Joyce grounded out and Roman Quinn popped up.

The Phillies scored twice an inning earlier, but the scoreless eighth was a missed opportunity. And it stung when Coonrod allowed the homer in the bottom of the inning.

In the seventh, Roman Quinn led off with a double to right field for just his second hit of the season. He stole third on the next pitch and scored the go-ahead run two pitches later on a sacrifice fly by Andrew McCutchen. Rhys Hoskins, the next batter, homered to put the Phillies ahead by two. But that would not be enough.

Joe Girardi hoped Vince Velasquez could reach 75 pitches. He threw 67 and lasted just four innings, but only allowed two runs. The Phillies could live with that.

Velasquez allowed one hit in the first three innings before allowing fourth-inning home runs to Trevor Story and C.J. Cron. But the homers were both solo shots, as the damage was limited. Velasquez ended the inning by stranding two runners, avoiding a nightmarish start, and kept the Phillies in it.

JoJo Romero retired three of the four batters he faced in the fifth, an inspiring inning after an unimpressive first week since returning from the minors. David Hale handled the sixth, and the Phillies took the lead in the seventh.

The Phillies started Velasquez on Friday in place of Matt Moore, who remains out due to COVID-19 protocols. Velasquez threw 63 pitches six days earlier, leaving the Phillies hopeful he could give them four or five innings in a spot start. Their bullpen would be tasked with heavy lifting. They were four outs away from a win. But that was as close at they could get.