Musgrove strikes out 13, but homers lift Brewers over Padres

The Padres scored quickly and then seemed to settle in for another series in which runs figure to be hard-earned.

They managed two hits, their fewest since 2019, and lost 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Petco Park.

Joe Musgrove struck out a career-high 13 batters and allowed just four hits in seven innings, but the first two were home runs — by former Padres infielder Luis Urias in the third inning and Billy McKinney in the fifth.

Brandon Woodruff, the first of the three Brewers starters who entered this series with a combined ERA of 1.82, had allowed one run over 13 innings in his previous two starts.

Jurickson Profar immediately showed the right-hander how the Padres like to make pitchers work, earning a 10-pitch walk to start the bottom of the first inning. He went to third on Jake Cronenworth’s single and scored on a groundout by Fernando Tatis Jr.

Woodruff did not allow another hit before leaving after six innings.

Victor Caratini led off the eighth inning with the Padres’ second hit of the game, but after Jorge Mateo popped up a bunt for the first out, Profar grounded into the Padres’ major league-leading 22nd double play of the season.

With one out in the ninth, Tatis drew the Padres’ fifth walk before Manny Machado struck out and Eric Hosmer grounded out.

The Padres scored three runs in 18 innings against the Dodgers starters over the previous three games.

Next up is Corbin Burnes, whose 0.49 ERA is second lowest in the majors and against whom opponents have four hits in 60 at-bats.

“We recognize this stretch as being an incredibly tough stretch in the schedule,” Jayce Tingler said. “… We’re getting playoff-type caliber, the type of guys you’re going to be seeing on the mound in those settings. … We know we have our hands full.”