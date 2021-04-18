Tim Anderson’s 3 hits, including a leadoff home run, spark the Chicago White Sox’s 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader

BOSTON — Tim Anderson ignited the Chicago White Sox offense in the first game of Sunday’s split doubleheader, homering on Tanner Houck’s first pitch.

Anderson went 3-for-4 to help the White Sox to a 3-2 victory against the Boston Red Sox in the seven-inning game at Fenway Park.

Dallas Keuchel allowed two runs on six hits with one strikeout in five-plus innings for the victory.

Anderson gave him the early lead with his ninth career leadoff home run. He’s tied for second on the team’s all-time list with Adam Eaton and Tim Raines. Ray Durham holds the team record with 20.

José Abreu used his legs to extend the lead in the fourth. He reached on an infield hit, beating a throw from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Yasmani Grandal doubled with two outs high off the Green Monster, and Abreu scored from first to make it 2-0.

The Red Sox staged a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning, cutting the White Sox lead to 2-1 on Hunter Renfroe’s RBI infield hit.

The White Sox responded with another two-out run in the fifth as Jake Lamb scored on Yoán Moncada’s single to center to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Moncada made a tremendous defensive play in the bottom of the fifth. The third baseman fielded a hard-hit grounder by Kevin Plawecki, spun and threw to second to start an inning-ending double play.

Enrique Hernández homered down the right-field line to begin the sixth for the Red Sox, making it 3-2. That was Keuchel’s final batter.

Aaron Bummer got a double play and a strikeout in the sixth to maintain the one-run lead.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh for his second save in three chances.