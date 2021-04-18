Zack Grienke shuts down top of order as Astros blank Mariners, 1-0

SEATTLE — For all those obsessed with exploding heaters thrown in the high 90s and faster, for the radar-gun junkies that think only velocity can lead to success, Zack Greinke offered another reminder that command can still get outs and register wins, even if your fastball can’t break 90 mph.

And the Mariners, who knew this already, were delivered a harsh reminder that their offense has been largely predicated on the production of the top three spots in the batting order — Mitch Haniger, Ty France and Kyle Seager.

For the first time in recent memory that trio was stifled at the plate, going a combined 1 for 12 and the Mariners were held by scoreless in a 1-0 loss to the Astros on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.

Greinke pitched with the creativity of an artist, the precision of a surgeon and the demeanor of poker player with all the chips on the table. His fastball topped out at 87 mph and it was always moving. He tossed eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Flexen wasn’t overpowering, something he probably rarely will be, but he was able to work through a fair amount of traffic, due to a myriad hits allowed, and limit damage. He gave the Mariners six-plus innings of work, allowing one run on 10 hits with no walks and three strikeouts. It helps he was able to generate to two double-play balls and a total of eight ground ball outs versus three fly ball outs.

The lone run allowed came in the fourth inning when Michael Brantley led off with a single and scored with two outs when Taylor Jones singled up the middle.

Flexen gave up a single to start the seventh and was lifted for right-hander Casey Sadler, who finished the inning without allowing the runner to score.

Will Vest gave the Mariners a scoreless eighth. Keynan Middleton followed with what was perhaps his best relief appearance to date, posting a quick 1-2-3 inning while showing a lively fastball and solid off-speed location.