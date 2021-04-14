Carlos Rodón throws 20th no-hitter in White Sox history after losing perfect game in 9th inning of 8-0 win over Cleveland

CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón was originally slated to start for the Chicago White Sox on Monday but was scratched because of an upset stomach.

He returned Wednesday and flirted with perfection against Cleveland before making history.

Rodón threw the 20th no-hitter in Sox history, striking out seven in an 8-0 victory.

He was perfect through 8 1/3 innings before hitting Roberto Pérez with a pitch. He then got the last two outs for the first Sox no-hitter since Lucas Giolito no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates last Aug. 25 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The ninth inning began with a close play at first. Josh Naylor hit a grounder to first, and Jose Abreu just beat him to the bag. Naylor dived head first trying to get there. The out call was upheld upon review.

Rodón then hit Pérez with a 1-2 slider for the only Cleveland baserunner.

Yermín Mercedes hit a three-run homer during a six-run first inning.

All attention then turned to Rodón. He received a nice defensive play by Leury García in the sixth when the shortstop fielded a hard-hit grounder by Pérez and threw to first for the second out. Rodón struck out Yu Chang for the third out.

Rodón started the seventh by striking out Jordan Luplow. Cesar Hernandez flied out to center and José Ramírez lined out to left.

Franmil Reyes popped out to second baseman Nick Madrigal to begin the eighth. Jake Bauers and Amed Rosario struck out swinging.

The Sox had seven hits in the six-run first. Yoán Moncada drove in Adam Eaton with a single. Mercedes followed with his third home run. The 431-foot blast to left gave the Sox a 4-0 lead.

Andrew Vaughn doubled to left with two outs, and García knocked him in with a double. Madrigal followed with the final hit of the inning, an RBI single to right.

One night after being limited to three hits in 10 innings, the Sox more than doubled that mark against Zach Plesac. The Cleveland starter, who is from Crown Point, Ind., lasted just two-thirds of an inning.