Twins give pitcher Randy Dobnak a five-year contract extension

Pitcher Randy Dobnak has agreed to a contract extension with the Twins, a major league source confirmed.

The five-year, $9.25 million extension could be worth nearly $30 million if all incentives are reached. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the deal.

Dobnak, 26, will be the team's sixth starter, so will start this season in the bullpen because of two off days in the first two weeks. The righthander has enjoyed a remarkable rise through the ranks since going undrafted from West Virginia's Alderson Broaddus.

The Twins signed him to a minor league contract in 2017 for $500, and he made his major league debut in 2019.

In 2020, he was 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA.