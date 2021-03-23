Right-hander Nick Wittgren continues to be ‘reliable’ part of Cleveland bullpen

The Indians bullpen is full of interesting arms heading into the 2021 season.

There are pitchers who Indians manager Terry Francona is clearly confident in, and there are pitchers who are still working to gain major league experience.

Nick Wittgren is one of the relievers in the pen that Francona clearly trusts after the 6-foot-2 right-hander compiled solid seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Wittgren, 29, has displayed the ability to consistently get batters out the past two seasons. In 80 relief appearances, he has a 7-1 record, a 2.99 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 81⅓ innings.

"Since the day he has arrived here, he has been nothing but a pro," Francona said Tuesday during a Zoom conference call.

"He has been reliable, accountable and he is a leader. He has been a huge part of our bullpen and will continue to be."

The Indians acquired Wittgren on Feb. 4, 2019 from the Miami Marlins in a trade that sent out pitcher Jordan Milbrath.

Wittgren has pitched six scoreless innings in spring training this year with six strikeouts.

He figures to be a key piece in an Indians bullpen that is set to include youngsters James Karinchak, Emmanuel Clase and Trevor Stephan.

Another bullpen option is veteran Bryan Shaw, who was one of the Indians top relievers from 2013-2017 with 358⅔ innings pitched in 378 appearances.

Shaw is trying to bounce back after two subpar seasons with the Colorado Rockies and one forgettable season with the Seattle Mariners. Shaw has made nine relief appearances in spring training this year with a 1-0 record, 10 strikeouts and three earned runs allowed in 8⅔ innings.

"His velocity has been good," Francona said of Shaw. "That is not certainly the end all be all, but it is nice to see the ball come out of his hand with some crispness. There have been a couple of outings where he has come in and I think he has tried to throw all of his pitches and has fallen behind guys. [Monday] was by far his best outing. He came in with really good stuff and attacked the strike zone."

Francona offered no new roster announcements Tuesday afternoon, but did say that he and the club's staff "continue to certainly talk" about the composition of the Opening Day roster.

Bieber's progression

Francona said ace Shane Bieber is progressing quite well toward his scheduled Opening Day start.

"I would say it is pretty much like you would want to map it out," Francona said of Bieber's preparation for this season after winning the American League Cy Young Award last season.

"He started out in his first start and he didn't use all of his pitches, even though there were a couple of men on base or whatever. He just kept it to kind of maybe throwing two pitches, then he incorporated his third pitch and then he incorporated the change-up. Then you saw in his last outing his arm strength and that was his best fastball. He is building up like a veteran should. He is beyond his years."

Bieber, 25, has allowed five earned runs and struck out 15 in 11⅔ innings.

Bieber worked 77⅓ innings last season and compiled an 8-1 record with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts, both tops among AL pitchers in the shortened 2020 season. In three seasons with the Indians, he has a 34-14 record, a 3.32 ERA and 499 strikeouts in 406⅓ innings.

Plesac update

Zach Plesac is another Indians starting pitcher that Francona is counting on this season after impressive performances the past two seasons.

"I think Zach is in a good place," Francona said. "I think, again, when guys make mistakes out here and they give up runs, as long as they are throwing the ball and the ball is coming out of their hand and things like that, it is a little easier to view the glass as being half full.

"When the season starts and they are giving up runs, you gotta get them outta the game. Now, they are still building up and you are looking for health, you are looking for arm strength and as they get repetition under them you will see them commanding their pitches better and better."

Plesac, 26, has allowed eight earned runs and struck out 14 in 12⅓ innings.

Plesac pitched 55⅓ innings last season and compiled a 4-2 record with a 2.28 ERA and 57 strikeouts. In two seasons with the Indians, he has a 12-8 record, a 3.32 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 171 innings.

Rounding into form

Outfielder Eddie Rosario is rounding into form for what the Indians hope will be a big season after giving him a one-year deal for $8 million as a free agent.

Rosario, 29, is off to a slow start in spring training with a .139 batting average and seven RBI in limited action in 13 games, but Francona remains confident that the former Minnesota Twins slugger will produce when the games count.

Rosario is expected to bat in the middle of the order and lead an offense that includes veterans Jose Ramirez, Franmil Reyes, Cesar Hernandez and Roberto Perez.

"Before we even started [spring training], I asked him about his at bats, and he goes 'I don't get real shook up. I am trying to get ready for a long season,'" Francona said. "I understand. I do think you have seen his attention a little bit greater the last couple of games because he knows we are getting closer. He has hit a couple of balls on the head. Eddie will be just fine. Hopefully, he plays in almost every game this year and he hits right in the middle of the order."

Rosario batted .277 in six seasons with the Twins with 119 home runs, 388 RBI and 400 runs scored.