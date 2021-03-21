Chicago Cubs minor league player busted with 21 pounds of meth

A Chicago Cubs minor league player was pulled over in Colorado on St. Patrick’s Day with a team duffel bag filled with baseball gloves, cleats and 21 pounds of meth.

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, a 25-year-old pitcher from Mexico, was stopped around noon Wednesday in Eagle for “speeding and drifting in and out of the lane of travel,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

After Camargo-Corrales and two other passengers allowed police to search the car, at which point the K-9, Zane, “gave an interest to the rear wheel well of the vehicle and a final alert to an area under the rear seat.”

Officers found the duffel bag, with the Cubs’ logo emblazoned on the side, packed with several baseball gloves, cleats and a bag doused in “suspected essential oils” with $1000 of cash.

Inside the bag was about 21 pounds of meth and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Camargo-Corrales was charged with unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone and unlawful possession of each drug.

The two passengers were released after detectives determined they were unaware of the drugs.

“We are aware of the arrest of one our minor league players,” Julian Green, the Cubs’ senior vice president of communications, told ESPN in a statement. “We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional comment until we have further details.”

The Cubs signed Camargo-Corrales out of Mexico in 2014. He most recently appeared in High-A Myrtle Beach in 2019 before the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 shutdown.