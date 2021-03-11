Here’s why Mets are being cautious with Dominic Smith in left field

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Mets have been extra careful with their starting left fielder.

Dominic Smith has yet to play a Grapefruit League game in left field as the Amazin’s approach the halfway point of spring training. Smith figures to play in left most days in the regular season — without the DH in the National League — and he has said more reps will help him improve his fielding in the outfield corner.

So why aren’t the Mets playing him there?

Purely as a preventative measure, Luis Rojas said, the club is taking its time shifting Smith from his natural position at first base to left field to avoid a relapse of his 2019 stress fracture. Smith has DH’ed in five exhibition games after arriving a few days late to Mets camp for undisclosed reasons.

“With him, the bouncing from first to left is what, in history, it’s hurt him,” the Mets manager said on Wednesday. “It’s not hurting him now, but we want to learn that everything is OK before we actually start ramping up the time drastically.”

Smith missed two months of the 2019 season with a stress fracture in his left foot that the team believed was caused by his increased workload at both first base and left field. Smith, who quickly became a fan-favorite, saw T-shirts being produced of his scooter celebrations, when he would wheel out onto the field after walk-offs to join in the fun.

Rojas said Smith, who DH’ed again in the Mets’ Thursday night game against the Astros, will likely make his first start in left on Friday in the team’s afternoon home game against the Marlins.

Smith said injuries like his previous stress fracture could be avoided if the Mets made a blueprint to monitor his workload. That approach would involve the club’s medical staff checking in with the coaching staff and, of course, Smith to put “the best plan together,” he said. His focus is on making sure injuries don’t flare up because he enjoys working hard and that he’s healthy for the full, 162-game season.

“I like to work. I work hard,” Smith said. “If it was up to me, I’d be out of the field all day long. So they kind of have to monitor myself and kind of hold me back to make sure that I’m not overworking or fatiguing or hurting myself in the long run.

“It’s a marathon. And the team is doing a great job making sure I’m ready come April 1.”

RONNY’S DESTINY

Shortstop Ronny Mauricio, the Mets’ No. 1 overall prospect, admitted on Wednesday he does think about what a potential Francisco Lindor extension would mean for his future on the team. Mauricio has never played any other position but shortstop, but the 19-year-old said he’s open to shifting to second or third base if that’s what the team asked of him. Even so, Mauricio said Lindor signing long-term with the Mets won’t change his intention.

“Yeah, for sure I think about it,” Mauricio said through interpreter Alan Suriel. “But at the same time, it’s not going to take away from my goal of reaching the major leagues. I have to just focus on myself, focus on my game, to compete every single season.”

Rojas said he has not had conversations with Mauricio about potentially switching positions. The manager, though, was proud of his prospect for having an open-minded approach to breaking into the big leagues. Rojas said he values versatility, especially in younger players, because “it will open the door for you to come and join the big-league club at any time and it won’t limit you.”

Mauricio enjoyed a terrific major-league camp before the Mets made their first round of cuts on Tuesday. The shortstop went 5-for-11 over seven Grapefruit League games and appeared confident with his swing at the plate. Lately, Mauricio has put on a lot of muscle and his manager and teammates have noted how much stronger he looks. It’s possible then, that the 6-foot-3 shortstop would profile better as a third baseman in the long run.

“He looks so strong,” Rojas said. “Year to year, and looking at him now, he is a big kid. He moves well at short; we like him a lot there. We believe that his value is there right now. But… you can see him profile at another position, maybe at the hot corner because of how strong he’s getting.”

For now though, the Mets are keeping Mauricio at shortstop because they want him to maintain his athleticism and speed, which are both at the top of his game.

INJURY UPDATE

Carlos Carrasco, who is sidelined from throwing with right elbow soreness, is expected to begin playing catch on Sunday, per Rojas. Carrasco also received his second COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and was dealing with body aches, but the skipper said he spoke to him Thursday morning and “he looked a lot better.”

“He said he’s feeling better body-wise and he got his treatment today,” Rojas said. “I don’t think he did any activity outside.”

If Carrasco starts playing catch Sunday it means he will have had five days off from throwing. The righthander, who told the team his elbow soreness is typical for this time of the year, will still need plenty of time to ramp up his pitch count — which puts his availability for the first week of the regular season in jeopardy.