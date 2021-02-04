Twins trade LaMonte Wade to Giants for pitcher Shaun Anderson

Another day, another bullpen spot filled by the Twins.

One day after signing Alex Colome to handle a lot of eighth- and ninth-inning assignments, the Twins traded for Giants righthander Shaun Anderson, who figures to inherit a lot of seventh and eighth innings.

In exchange for the 26-year-old former third-round pick, the Twins sent outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. to San Francisco.

Anderson, a reliever at the University of Florida, reached the majors in 2019 as a starting pitcher. But after posting a 5.33 ERA in 16 starts, the Giants converted him to the bullpen, and he responded with a 3.52 ERA in 15 1/3 innings during the shortened 2020 season, holding batters to a .182 average and 1.43 WHIP. Anderson struck out 18 batters in a middle-relief role, though he also walked 12 and allowed three home runs.

The Twins lost relievers Trevor May, Matt Wisler, Zack Littell, Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard to free agency last November, and though they could still bring back the latter two, they have begun restructuring their bullpen for 2021. Former Angels closer Hansel Robles signed a one-year contract in December, and Colome came aboard Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year contract with an option for a second.

Now comes Anderson, whose fastball reaches velocities in the mid-90s, with a slider, his best pitch, that reaches 90 mph.

Along with holdovers Taylor Rogers, Caleb Thielbar, Tyler Duffey, Jorge Alcala and Cody Stashak, the Twins' new pen has taken shape.

Wade was a promising outfield prospect since being drafted out of Maryland in the ninth round in 2015, but he failed to hit as well as the Twins had hoped. Over two seasons, Wade batted .211 in 42 games, with two home runs and an OPS of just .684.

He figured to compete for a backup spot again in 2021, but with another crop of outfielders like Brent Rooker, Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach close to the reaching the majors, the Twins deemed him expendable.