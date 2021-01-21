Bryce Miller: Longtime Padres voice Bob Chandler says team ‘off the charts’

Allow former broadcaster Bob Chandler some leash when you ask about the Padres. The chasing-big-names Padres. The still-spending-money Padres. The seemingly-built-for-the-long-haul Padres.

Let the man who covered the routinely bumbling bunch since the start in 1969, dutifully keeping at it until 2003, compose himself.

There’s a player with a $30 million annual contract, in Manny Machado. There’s a Cy Young Award winner, in Blake Snell. There’s a Cy Young runner up, in Yu Darvish. There’s a generational player, in Fernando Tatis Jr. There’s a relentless push to improve, with the pickup of pitcher Joe Musgrove this week simply the latest example.

There’s chemistry, cohesion and fascinating organizational momentum.

These Padres?

“I think they should be off the charts,” Chandler said.

This comes from the person who watched the first six teams average more than 101 losses. He endured the 1993 fire sale, when the team tumbled an absurd 43 games back. He’s seen enough whiffing at the plate to power a wind farm. The C-minus arms, stacked up like cords of wood.

Cracks in the Padres’ hull were too numerous, too often. Not now, though. Not in 2021.

“I’m overwhelmed with what they’re doing,” said Chandler, who turned 83 in December. “They bought into (General Manager) A.J. Preller and he’s produced, I think. The first year, he traded a lot of good young prospects and it didn’t work out, getting all those high-priced guys.

“Then he reversed course, knowing it would take four or five years. It did, but last year they obviously made huge strides.”

For Chandler, the optimism continues to grow fresh and sturdy roots.

Baseball America underscored the traction this week by pointing out that despite acquiring Darvish and Snell, the Padres retained six of their top seven prospects. The franchise owns seven Top 100 spots on the publication’s prospects list, the most in the game.

“Adding Darvish and Snell, and throw in (recovering Dinelson) Lamet, those are three legitimate No. 1 starters,” Chandler said. “The Padres have never had that.”

Those nagging, yellowing narratives continue to burst into flame.

The Padres are projected, according to contract-charting website Spotrac, to rise to No. 6 in total payroll this season — ahead of former big spenders like the Red Sox and Cubs. When the most recent trade deadline neared, some though the Padres of old would reappear to curb spending and hem expectations.

Instead, Preller and the front office uncorked a record spree of deals involving a jaw-dropping 26 players.

“That knocked me off the bar stool,” Chandler said. “The Padres in the past would grab one player or whatever and that would be it.”

In spite of it all — the moves to acquire Mike Clevinger, Trevor Rosenthal, bullpen depth and more — they’re still chasing the Dodgers.

Darvish and Snell close the gap, without a doubt. The addition of Korean infield star Ha-Seong Kim adds depth and versatility, as well as options to rest top stars during a season that could, might, maybe return to 162 games.

“You can’t have a great rivalry unless you’re a threat,” Chandler said. “The Padres are becoming a threat to the Dodgers now. I remember saying last year with the DH (in the National League), wow, there’s not a single easy out in this lineup.”

Chandler recalls the rolls of the dice, the corners half turned and the unrewarded pangs of long-term hope.

“When they went to the World Series in 1984, a big turning point was the last day of spring training,” Chandler said. “They signed Goose Gossage in the offseason, so that was the big free-agent signing. He was the No. 1 relief pitcher in all of baseball, so that gave a lot of optimism.

“The last day of spring training, they got Graig Nettles, a San Diego kid. He filled a huge hole at third base that had been there from the very beginning. He provided defense and power and experience, winning with the Yankees. Those two guys were the big reason they won in 1984.”

The Padres gambled along the way, moving trade pickup Carmelo Martinez from first base to left field. They also shuffled Alan Wiggins from the outfield to second base.

“There were definitely a lot of shaky defensive moments in spring training,” Chandler said. “I’ll never forget interviewing Martinez in spring training, asking him how things were going in the outfield? He said, ‘It’s OK. There’s just one problem.’ I said, ‘What’s that?’ He said, ‘The fly balls.’ ”

Heading into 1998, the Padres famously picked up superstar starter Kevin Brown from the payroll-shedding Marlins. Things came together, as the team marched to the team’s second and last World Series before being shredded by a Yankees team for the ages.

Brilliant moments of success turned into short-term Band Aids, however. After 1984, the Padres finished third or worst in the NL West during 10 of the next 11 seasons. After 1998, they ended no higher than fourth the next five seasons.

“Then,” Chandler said of the peak in ’98, “Brown was off to the Dodgers.”

The booth partner of Jerry Coleman and Duke Snider now sees an enticing intersection of talent and stability.

The bulk of the infield remains under club control through 2025. Tatis hits free agency that year, though it’s likely the Padres and their remarkable shortstop will skip arbitration along the way and reach a deal sooner. That’s the big and game-changing anchor.

“One of my favorite Padres of all time was second baseman Robbie Alomar,” Chandler said. “He’s a Hall of Famer. When I first saw Tatis, he had more range than Alomar. Watching him throw, I was like, ‘Whoa, that arm is much better than Alomar.’ He has power and he runs better than Alomar.

“In the five(-tool) areas they measure players, Tatis is better than Alomar in all of them.”

Pitchers Darvish, Snell and Lamet are locked down through 2023, while Clevinger is scheduled to return from Tommy John surgery to throw with that talented stable of arms in 2022. MacKenzie Gore, the club’s No. 1 prospect, should add even more firepower.

Toss in center fielder Trent Grisham and right fielder Wil Myers, both in the fold for multiple seasons, and the bedrock runs deep.

Questions remain about who will become the closer with Kirby Yates headed to Toronto and Rosenthal in free agency. Injuries, as the Padres well know with Clevinger and Lamet, always have the potential to derail plans. Even the best of plans springs leaks.

But …

“They’re so much fun to watch,” Chandler said.

Chandler knows. He’s seen ‘em all.