Should Cubs trade Bryant or Baez – or keep both and potentially sacrifice the future?

In a perfect world, the Cubs would be on a streak of postseason appearances to rival the Dodgers' current run of seven in a row while producing waves of homegrown impact players to help balance the payroll.

But even before the Cubs failed to reach the playoffs this fall for the first time since 2014, cracks began to surface.

Several of the young players who helped lead the franchise to the 2016 World Series title failed to make projected improvements. A lack of homegrown pitchers forced them to sign free agents Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood before the 2018 season, only to see each struggle and result in last year's pricey midseason acquisition of Cole Hamels.

And even with at least $60 million coming off the books, almost half of that savings could go toward retaining arbitration-eligible mainstays Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, who have two more seasons before they're eligible for free agency.

That's why – despite their success and popularity – Cubs President Theo Epstein must consider the possibility of trading either All-Star to maximize their value and address areas of need.

"They're both hugely important, and it would be hard to see them out of a Cubs uniform," Epstein said Monday at his season-ending news conference. "But we're at a transition point. We have to see what's best for the Cubs. I hope it includes both those guys."

The Cubs have glaring needs to address, such as a leadoff batter, a major-league-ready starting pitcher and more contact hitters.

Here are the pros and cons of trading Bryant or Baez and the outlook if they decide to keep both players.

– Trade Kris Bryant

– Pros: Injuries over the last two seasons have prevented Bryant, 27, from matching his 2016 National League Most Valuable Player season, when he batted .292 with 39 home runs and 102 RBIs. Re-signing Nicholas Castellanos would somewhat offset the loss of Bryant's bat.

– Cons: Bryant is one of the more agile players on a roster that lacks athletes. The Cubs' defense at third base dropped off considerably when he wasn't in the lineup. Bryant rebounded from a sore left shoulder in 2018 that hampered his power to hit 35 homers this year, and he provides Anthony Rizzo with run-producing opportunities. There are no full-time replacements in house unless the Cubs give Ian Happ a shot.

The Cubs likely will take another shot at signing Bryant, who was asked in the spring how the record-setting signings of Bryce Harper and Mike Trout might affect him. A report last fall that said Bryant was offered (and turned down) a $200 million contract was false, but the landscape for All-Stars has since changed.

Any team close to acquiring Bryant would closely examine his medical reports, although Bryant said his right knee will heal soon without a medical procedure.

– Trade Javier Baez

– Pros: The 26-year-old Baez's dazzling defense, prolific power, fearless approach and national popularity (fourth in the majors in jersey sales) would command a windfall of young talent. "He's capable of carrying a club," one scout said. "He's the guy you pay to see. If he's available, every team should ask about him."

– Cons: "If Baez is traded, that means Nico Hoerner is your shortstop," the scout said. Hoerner showed a dependable glove during his three weeks filling in for Baez in September, but his long throws tended to fade. The Cubs often lack a spark when Baez isn't in the lineup.

At the end of the season, Baez expressed his preference to stay with the Cubs and said Joe Maddon's successor as manager wouldn't change him.

"Because like (Joe) told me, I already made myself, and that's something that no one can change now," Baez said. "That's why I'm so thankful to Joe."

– Keep both players

That wouldn't hurt the Cubs' chances of returning to the playoffs in 2020, but they likely would need to move some arbitration-eligible players and/or a veteran with substantial money left on his contract. They have close to $130 million earmarked for 10 players for 2020, including pitcher Jose Quintana, who has a $10.5 million team option.

"Next year is a priority," Epstein said. "We have to balance it with the future, and probably that's more important now than it was a year ago because we're now two years away from a lot of our best players reaching the end of their period of club control."

Epstein is aware of the dangers of sticking with veterans through the end of their club control and gaining only compensatory draft picks and a long, "painful" rebuild afterward.

"And that's not something we're interested in," Epstein said. "We don't want to put our fans through that long-term process."