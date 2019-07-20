Phil Rosenthal: Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes deserves a Hall of Fame honor next year, but don’t book a Cooperstown trip yet

Cubs radio announcer Pat Hughes deserves to receive the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award, the sport's highest honor for a broadcaster, when it's handed out at this time next year.

Certainly, no one is better than Hughes, a distinction that might even be enough to snag it for him. You never know.

The man is a consummate professional who has studied and honed his craft through good seasons and bad with the Twins, the Brewers and, since 1996, the Cubs.

Would-be announcers would do well to study the precision with which Hughes reports the game while conveying drama through the tone, pace and volume of his delivery without it ever becoming overwrought, enabling listeners to "see" the action. He's not flashy, but it's a high-def call.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"Future Hall of Famer" is practically part of his name.

But the Hall of Fame is, well, the Hall of Fame.

The overt goal is to honor the game's all-time greats and bring tourists to Cooperstown, N.Y., but it seems the unofficial mission is to foment and fuel arguments.

So hold off on booking trips to upstate New York for the big party. See who the finalists are in October. Wait for the announcement at baseball's winter meetings in December to see if he joins the club with Jack Brickhouse, Harry Caray and Bob Elson.

It's not just that there are other announcers with solid credentials. There are, although again, there's no one better.

It's that the Frick Award winner is determined by a committee of living former honorees and a handful of broadcast historians and journalists. It's hard to predict a consensus.

In Hughes' favor is that their stated criteria – "Commitment to excellence, quality of broadcasting abilities, reverence within the game, popularity with fans and recognition by peers" – virtually defines him.

Hughes not only is in his 37th successive season as a major league announcer, but also spends his offseason producing an ongoing series of "Baseball Voices" recordings showcasing many of the game's great announcers. (Among them to date, and this can't hurt, are living Frick honorees Marty Brennaman, Denny Matthews, Jon Miller and Bob Uecker, with whom Hughes worked a dozen seasons before coming to Chicago.)

The problem is if Hughes doesn't get the Frick in 2020, he'll have to wait until 2023.

That's because the Hall a few years back embraced a three-year cycle for the award, and that's how long it will take to reconsider the so-called Major League Markets candidates.

This year, from the Broadcasting Beginnings pool of candidates, the late Al Helfer is being recognized for a career announcing games that began at age 16 with the Pirates in 1933. He also had stints with Reds, Yankees, Giants, Dodgers, Colt .45s and Athletics as well as a national radio gig with Mutual Broadcasting.

Two years ago, among National Voices, Bob Costas was picked over Al Michaels, Joe Buck, Dizzy Dean, Pee Wee Reese, Don Drysdale and others.

(Obviously, guys such as Michaels, Buck, Reese and Drysdale worked for teams at some point too. But see? Arguments!)

Meanwhile, Major League Markets announcers have been left hanging since 2017, when the committee picked Bill King, the late A's announcer, from a field of eight finalists that included Hughes and now-retired White Sox voice Ken "Hawk" Harrelson as well as former Cubs announcer Dewayne Staats (who now calls Rays games) and onetime Cubs pitcher Mike Krukow (with the Giants).

A very strong case can be made for Jacques Doucet, who also has been a finalist but hasn't gotten the call.

Before you say "who?" just know many consider Doucet French Canada's Vin Scully.

He now calls games in French for the Blue Jays, but for 33 years he was the French announcer for the Montreal Expos, a job that required him to create his own idiom.

One example, courtesy of a 2010 New York Times story, is his translation of "shoestring catch" to "vol au sol."

The Times said that means "theft at the ground," though Google Translate reads it more prosaically as "flight on the ground."

Either way, "vol au sol" is lyrical.

The Frick Award has gone to Spanish-language announcers Buck Canel in 1985, Jaime Jarrin in '98 and Felo Ramirez in '01. Longtime Padres voice Eduardo Ortega remains a contender, but Doucet would be truly novel.

It's hard to know whether there's lingering sentiment for Cardinals announcer Mike Shannon, the Mets' Gary Cohen or Staats, a major-league announcer for 40-plus seasons and with the Rays since their 1998 debut.

Krukow remains popular with the Giants, pushing on while battling the effects of inclusion body myositis, a muscular disorder. His announcing partner, Duane Kuiper, once was a finalist too.

Where do deceased former finalists such as Skip Caray, Ken Coleman and Ned Martin fit into the mix? And what of potential new finalists?

An excellent argument can be made on behalf of longtime Cubs and current White Sox analyst Steve Stone to be considered.

The 1980 Cy Young Award winner has been an excellent broadcaster from the day he made his debut with ABC's "Monday Night Baseball" in mid-1982, less than a week after he officially announced his retirement as a player.

Yankees announcer John Sterling has his critics, but the 81-year-old only recently ended a remarkable streak of 5,058 consecutive games, a run including postseason games that dated to 1989. Tough to ignore that.

Still, there's no one better than Hughes.

Anyone who doesn't agree is just asking for a fight.