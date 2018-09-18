Javier Baez hits 2-run HR, Kyle Hendricks pitches Cubs to 5-1 win over Dbacks

Javier Baez paused briefly before yelling toward the visitor's dugout, trotting around the bases with gusto and slapping his teammates' hands vigorously.
Baez's two-run home run in the sixth inning Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks alleviated much of the tension around a Chicago Cubs offense that is seeking to regain its midseason form and assist a weathered but reliable pitching staff.
Baez sparked a revival of sorts for the Cubs, who relied on the three-hit pitching of Kyle Hendricks to pull away for a 5-1 victory that reduced their magic number to 10 for winning the National League Central title. The Cubs remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, who also won Monday.
After retiring the first 10 batters, Hendricks (12-11) allowed a soft double to Eduardo Escobar. The right-hander cruised the rest of the way with an effective changeup and pinpoint control. Hendricks lost his shutout bid when A.J. Pollock led off the ninth with a homer, and he was lifted after allowing a two-out single to Paul Goldschmidt.
Hendricks allowed two or fewer earned runs for the sixth consecutive start.
Baez's 32nd home run, off left-hander Patrick Corbin, highlighted a three-run rally that snapped a scoreless tie. Kris Bryant hit a two-run home run in the eighth that landed in swimming pool in right-center field. It was his first homer in 16 games since he returned from the disabled list on Sept. 1 and his first overall since July 20.
Perhaps Bryant's biggest contribution occurred in the sixth, when he fouled off three pitches before hitting a single to right. Anthony Rizzo's hustle down the first-base line kept the Cubs out of a double play and set up Baez's two-run homer.
Baez hit an 0-1 pitch over the fence in left center off left-hander Patrick Corbin, who allowed only two hits through the first five innings.
The Cubs had struck out seven times in the first five innings against Corbin, who beat them at Wrigley Field on July 23.
Albert Almora Jr. snapped a 1-for-13 rut by starting the sixth with a single.
