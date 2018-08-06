Yankees melt down as Red Sox mount late comeback to complete sweep

Aroldis Chapman had a ninth-inning meltdown, Miguel Andujar committed a key error and the New York Yankees all but gift-wrapped a division title for the Boston Red Sox.
Andrew Benintendi's two-out single in the 10th inning off Jonathan Holder scored Tony Renda from second base, giving Boston a stunning 5-4 win and a four-game sweep of their age-old rivals.
Needing just one more out for a win, the Yankees blew a three-run lead.
With two out in the ninth, Chapman surrendered a bases-loaded, two-run single to J.D. Martinez, cutting the lead to 4-3.
Next up, Xander Bogaerts topped a grounder to deep third, where Andujar fielded it and bounced a throw that went in and out of first baseman Greg Bird's glove – allowing the tying run to score and sending Fenway into a frenzy.
Against the Yankees this season, Boston starter David Price had absorbed so much New York punishment that he vowed to remake himself.
And the standing ovation he received, exiting the Fenway Park mound in Sunday night's seventh inning, was evidence of his turnaround.
To that point, the Red Sox held a one-run lead, enough for Yankees Universe to fear the worst.
But the two baserunners Price left aboard would score during a four-run inning.
Shortstop Bogaerts' error opened what appeared to be a path to victory for the Yanks, who received scoreless relief from David Robertson, Zach Britton and Dellin Betances before Chapman's ill-timed hiccup.
"From the division standpoint, we're going to have to play a pretty lights-out brand of baseball," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game of overcoming the Red Sox. "But I don't put that past us.
"As much as you guys hear me say it all the time, you start getting ahead of yourself when you start trying to win tomorrow's game and today's game and next week's game."
"There's added importance to these games," Boone said of playing Boston, which holds a 9.5-game edge in the AL East. "There's urgency because of the chance to hang a loss on the team you're chasing as well.
"But you've also got to keep the big picture (in mind)," Boone said. "I know what we're capable of when we're right."
Price had yielded 12 earned runs over his previous two 2018 starts versus the Yanks, in just 4.1 innings.
But he nursed a 1-0 lead, on Mookie Betts' fifth-inning home run off Masahiro Tanaka, into the seventh, when the veteran lefty gave up a single to Brett Gardner and a walk to Austin Romine.
Enter Heath Hembree, who walked No. 9 hitter Shane Robinson – trying to sacrifice – and watched Bogaerts mishandle a sure double play grounder by Aaron Hicks.
Instead of it being a 1-1 game with two outs, two runs scored on the error and Giancarlo Stanton next delivered an RBI single. Gleyber Torres' sac fly made it 4-1.
Tanaka struck out nine batters in just 4 2/3 innings, a victim of a high pitch count (97) in a hard-working effort.
In a key early spot, Tanaka struck out Martinez to end the third inning with runners at first and second.
