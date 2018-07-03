Kemp, Muncy lead Dodgers' 17-1 rout of Pirates

Max Muncy stared into the right-field bleachers and searched for the flight path of his latest home run. He allowed his bat to roll from his fingers and into the dirt, a subtle gesture that has become his signature in his sterling first season as a Los Angeles Dodger. The baseball soared deep into the night, one salvo in a fourth inning stocked with them, in a game stocked with them, a 17-1 demolition of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Muncy studied his 18th blast of the season but tucked his head down before it landed. It was one of three home runs against Nick Kingham (2-4) on Monday, and it occurred only moments after Joc Pederson went deep. The Dodgers hung six runs in the fourth inning on the rookie duo of Kingham and Tanner Anderson in a series opener at Dodger Stadium.
The offense squeezed three more runs out of Anderson in the fifth inning and four from Steven Brault in the sixth. It was a righteous thumping: Matt Kemp collected five hits, including a three-run shot in the sixth inning. He drove in four runs for the second game in a row. As he rounded the bases after his home run, the fans chanted "M-V-P." Kemp responded to a chilly June with a torrid start to July.
The production spread throughout the lineup. Yasiel Puig drove in four runs. Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor each produced two runs. The Dodgers had recorded 21 hits through six innings. The game was a farce for most of the evening: After a double in the sixth inning, Puig feigned napping at second base.
Benefiting from this cushion was Alex Wood (5-5). He strung together six innings of one-run baseball. This was more complicated than it sounds. He lingered on the bench during exceedingly long stretches while his teammates batted around in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. In his last four outings, Wood has found ballast for his season while giving up only six earned runs in 24 2/3 innings.
Caleb Ferguson pitched the final three innings for the Dodgers. The team led by 16 runs when he entered the game. He still received credit for a save.
The Dodgers built a first-inning lead on the shaky hands of Kingham. It was his seventh appearance in the major leagues. He made four mistakes, outside of giving up two singles, which led to two runs.
First, Kingham was charged with an error on a groundball hit by Muncy. Kingham covered first base for what should have been the inning's second out, but dropped the throw. With Muncy at second base, Kingham balked. With Muncy at third base, Kingham could not collect a tapper to the mound in time to throw out Bellinger at first base. Muncy scored on Bellinger's infield single.
Bellinger raced to third base on a single by Kemp. Kingham responded with another bizarre gaffe. He stood flat-footed on the mound when catcher Elias Diaz relayed the baseball to him. The throw cut toward third base. Kingham missed the catch. Bellinger sprinted home for a second run.
The lead splintered in half in the second inning. Wood allowed a full-count changeup to hang over the heart of the plate. Diaz clubbed a home run.
Bellinger matched that in the third inning. Kingham fell behind in the count 3-and-0. Bellinger had the freedom to swing. He did not waste his opportunity. When Kingham pumped a 94-mph fastball, Bellinger volleyed the baseball on a line over the center-field wall.
The Dodgers added a run in the inning as Kingham failed to throw strikes. Kemp followed Bellinger's home run with a double. After walks by Yasmani Grandal and Taylor, Puig used his legs to avoid a double-play ball and bring home Kemp.
Puig aided Wood's cause in different fashion in the top of the fourth inning. When outfielder Gregory Polanco hit a twisting flyball into the right-field corner, Puig hugged the wall and rose to grab it. The ball faded into foul territory, but Puig hung over the barricade to secure an out. He flung the ball with abandon back to the diamond as the crowd saluted the effort. Wood raised his hands above his head to applaud.
The roof caved in for Kingham and the Pirates in the fourth inning. Pederson and Muncy ambushed him with consecutive home runs. Pederson crushed a 92-mph fastball. Muncy sent a hanging slider into orbit. Kingham would not last much longer. When Turner doubled, manager Clint Hurdle showed more mercy than the Dodgers and removed the rookie.
Into the game came Anderson, here for his major league debut. His second outing will probably go better. At least he kept the Dodgers from leaving the ballpark. Kemp provided more offense with a run-scoring single, his third hit of the game. After an opposite-field double by Grandal, Taylor delivered a broken-bat, run-scoring single.
Puig dealt the last strike. He sent a double whistling into center field. Outfielder Austin Meadows whiffed when fielding it, which allowed an additional run to score. Puig was credited with only one run batted in on the two-run sequence. As he settled at second base, he did not appear to mind.
The blitz continued with three more runs in the fifth inning. An inning later, after a walk by Muncy and a single by Turner, Kemp saw a fastball down the middle from Brault. Kemp punished the pitch and rounded the bases to extend the rout.
