Crawford smashes walk-off home run, Bumgarner dominates to cap off first half for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO – A sizzling spring training line drive robbed the San Francisco Giants of opportunities to send Madison Bumgarner to the mound every fifth day during the first half of the year.
But at the midpoint of the 2018 season, Bumgarner isn't just pitching again. He's dominating again.
Brandon Crawford's been doing that all season.
Thanks to seven scoreless innings from Bumgarner and a walk-off home run by Crawford in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 1-0.
With left-hander Harrison Musgrave on the mound, Crawford launched a 365-foot blast into the right field arcade to help the Giants finish the first half of the season three games over .500 at 42-39.
With seven innings of two-hit ball against the Rockies Wednesday, Bumgarner extended his scoreless streak to 16 innings.
Bumgarner threw 101 pitches against Colorado, showcasing a remarkably efficient cutter he threw 28 times. The Rockies put just three of Bumgarner's cutters in play, fouling off eight others and taking five for called strikes.
The left-hander that Bumgarner opposed turned Wednesday's contest into a bonafide pitchers' duel, as Rockies starter Kyle Freeland used a balanced five-pitch combination to match Bumgarner stride for stride.
After scratching across a late run to end Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino's scoreless streak at 15 innings in a 3-2 win Tuesday, the Giants' offense struggled to challenge Freeland over seven innings of work.
An emerging force in the Rockies rotation, Freeland is a groundball pitcher and a left-hander who had no trouble exposing the deficiencies of a Giants lineup that doesn't have the same firepower against southpaws it did before Evan Longoria fractured his hand.
The two best scoring chances the Giants manufactured against Freeland came in the fourth and sixth innings, when San Francisco had runners on first and third with two outs. But each time, Freeland escaped trouble, inducing a groundout by Pablo Sandoval to end the fourth and a popout from Crawford to keep the Giants off the board in the sixth.
Bumgarner wasted little time making history Wednesday, striking out Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu to record the 1,500th strikeout of his career. The Giants ace is the fourth fastest lefty to reach 1,500 career strikeouts since 1920, following Randy Johnson, Clayton Kershaw and David Price.
He went on to strike out eight more Rockies hitters, finishing the night with seven innings of scoreless work. After retiring the first 14 batters he faced, Bumgarner flirted with a chance to make Wednesday's outing even more historic, but a Carlos Gonzalez double with two outs in the fifth thwarted those efforts.
Simply having their ace back in form is a massive lift for the Giants, especially because all three of their top starters have spent significant portions of the season on the disabled list. With Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija poised to return to the rotation within the next few weeks, Bumgarner's most recent outings have pulled the curtains on a window of opportunity that's still open for San Francisco.
