Prep roundup: Bradenton Christian, Lakewood Ranch baseball teams pick up wins

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BASEBALL
Bradenton Christian 9 St. Pete Catholic 3: Joseph Kane was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to help the Panthers win their season opener.
Winning pitcher Eli Thurmond struck out five in 3 2/3 innings and was also 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
Other standouts included Austin Henderson (3 1/3 IP, two hits allowed) and Bryce Limon (2-for-3, run).
The Panthers travel to IMG Academy for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
Lakewood Ranch 2, Sarasota 1: The Mustangs (2-0) scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning and got solid work from three pitchers in Tuesday’s win against the Sailors (1-1).
Starter Matt Gelorme allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out three in five innings. Tyson Meyer struck out two in one inning to earn the win, and Richie Morales struck out two in the seventh to get the save.
Gelorme also had a double for Lakewood Ranch, which hosts Sarasota in a rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Manatee 17, St Stephen’s 14: Emily Clark led the Hurricanes (3-1) with seven goals Tuesday in a victory over the Falcons (2-2).
Other standouts for Manatee included Abby Lipton (five goals), Molly Faul (two goals), Cece Jackson (two goals), Abby Ralston (goal) and Carlee Schultz (seven saves). Kendall Miller led Saint Stephen’s with six goals.
Manatee travels to Sarasota Riverview for a 5:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 9, Sarasota Riverview 7: Adelaide Mahler and Hannah Greenblott each scored three goals to lead the Thunder (5-0) to victory Tuesday, handing the Rams (4-1) their first loss.
Other standouts for ODA included Jenna Choueiri (goal, assist), Elle LaClair (goal) Caroline Lafoe (goal), Ava Small (assist) and Lizzie Karp-Hauser (two saves).
Up next, the Thunder travel to Venice on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Out-of-Door Academy 4, Cardinal Mooney 3: The Thunder (1-1) earned their first victory of the season. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: YuChen Kong (O) def. Edward Hamburger 8-2; No. 2: Jake Hebda (CM) def. Andrew Chiritescu 8-3; No. 3: Graham Linehan (CM) def. Luka Marfella 8-5; No. 4: Collin O’Callaghan (O) def. Carson Jones 8-3; No. 5: Cam O’Callaghan (O) def. Ethan Hudson 8-5; No. 1 Doubles: Kong-Chiritescu (O) def. Hamburger-Jones 8-1; No. 2: Hebd/Linehan (CM) def. Marfella/Collin O’Callaghan 9-7.
ODA hosts Lakewood Ranch at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cardinal Mooney 7, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Thunder fell to 0-2 with their loss to the Cougars (2-1). Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Laura Dowden (CM) def. Laura Davenport 8-3; No. 2: Lexi Melone (CM) def. Julie Viackova 8-0; No. 3: Sydney Hays (CM) def. Chenelle Lauver 8-2; No. 4: Lizzie Gasich (CM) def. Mairead Studdiford 8-0; No. 5: Millington Vestal (CM) def. Devon VanHousen 8-2; No. 1 Singles: Dowden/Melone def. Davenport-Viackova 8-4; No. 2: Hays-Gasich def. Lauver-Studdiford 8-1.
ODA hosts Lakewood Ranch at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Braden River 5, Charlotte 0: The Pirates improved to 2-0 by sweeping five matches from the Tarpons on Tuesday. Results included:
No. 1 Seed: Sara Hall/Camrie Henderson (BRHS) won 21-18, 21-13.
No. 2 Seed: Brianna Sweitzer/Hannah Reynolds (BRHS) won 24-22, 21-13, 16-14.
No. 3 Seed: Andrea Garcia/Emma DeCastro (BRHS) won 21-17, 21-14
No. 4 Seed: Faith Affolter/Kayla Keane (BRHS) won 21-14, 19-21, 15-9
No. 5 Seed: Sierra Arnsperger/Ireland Coker won 21-9, 21-18.
