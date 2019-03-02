Prep roundup: Two Manatee High wrestlers win regional titles; team places second

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
WRESTLING
Class 3A-Region 2 Meet: Manatee High finished second to host Kissimmee Osceola on Saturday, and five Hurricanes qualified for next week’s state tournament.
Noah Wadle was champion of the 113-pound weight class, defeating Riverview’s Josh Guerra in the final by major decision to stay undefeated for the season at 53-0. TyLynn Lukens (61-1) also left the mat as regional champion, taking the 160-pound division with by fall against Triston Davidson of Strawberry Crest.
Other state qualifiers for Manatee are former state champion Brandon Dossey (second, 220 pounds), Angelo Dedona (third, 106) and Brandon Tackett (fourth, 120).
The Hurricanes finished with 128.5 points, while Osceola had 147. Lakewood Ranch was 19th with 32 points.
BASEBALL
Southeast 5, Sarasota Christian 2: Kaden Steffen had a two-run double in the first inning and also struck out four in three innings on the mound to help the Seminoles (2-0) defeat the Blazers on Friday.
Kobby Garcia was 2-for-4 with a run scored and earned the win on the mound with four shutout innings in relief of Steffen. With their top two catchers out, sophomore Fred D’ariano got the start and threw out four of six base stealers. D’ariano also stole three bases in the first inning.
Southeast, which is 2-0 for the first time since 2011, will open district play Tuesday at Sarasota Booker.
Lakewood Ranch 8 Barron Collier 5: The Mustangs erased a three-run deficit in the fifth inning, then scored five runs in the sixth inning to beat the Cougars on Friday.
Leading hitters for Lakewood Ranch included Colin Apgar (2-for-3, three RBIs), Grant McCray (1-for-3, triple, walk) and Taylor Steier 1-for-2, go-ahead RBI). Taylor Steier was the winning pitcher, striking out six in 4 1/3 innings. Richie Morales picked up the save.
The Mustangs travel to Sarasota for a 7 p.m. district game Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Larry Richardson Memorial Meet: Braden River’s girls team placed second Friday at Sarasota Booker, with junior Rose-Ferla Philogene earning Female Athlete of the Meet.
Philogene won both 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles with times of 15.56 seconds and 49.08 seconds, respectively. She also placed second in the long jump (15 feet, 10.25 inches) and third in the 4X400 relay (4:22.25).
Other standouts for the Braden River girls included sophomore Alexis Graham (first in 100 in 12.85, first in 200 in 27.05), freshman Grace Marston (third in 1,600 in 5:34.12) and freshman Hailey Marston (third in 800 in 2:31.67).
The Pirates quartet of Grace Marston, Hailey Marston, sophomore Kenzie Johnson and sophomore Isabella Busi won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:23.46.
Braden River’s top finisher in the boys competition was Jean Lugo de Jesus, who was third in the long jump (20 feet, 2.5 inches).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Manatee 15, Venice 6: Emily Clark led the visiting Hurricanes (2-1) with six goals in Thursday’s victory over the Indians (0-2).
Other top performers included Molly Faul (five goals, assist), Abby Lipton (two goals, two assists), Carly Schultz (seven saves), Cece Jackson (goal) and Abby Ralston (goal).
Manatee travels to Saint Stephen’s for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 23, Sarasota Military Academy 4: Hannah Greenblott had five goals and four assists to lead the Thunder past SMA on Friday.
Other standouts for ODA included Ava Small (three goals, four assists), Lexi Myers (three goals, assist), Elle LaClair (three goals), Megan Dowdell (two goals, two assists), Aubrey Robbins (two goals, assist), Jenna Choueiri (goal, two assists) and Adelaide Mahler (goal, two assists). Goalie Lizzie Karp-Hauser made seven saves.
On Thursday, ODA defeated Clearwater Calvary Christian 15-9. The Thunder were led by Mahler (four goals), LaClair (three goals, assist), Greenblott (three goals), Caroline Lafoe (two goals, three assists), Myers (two goals, three assists) and Small (goal, assist).
The Thunder travel to Sarasota Riverview for a 5:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
