Prep roundup: Palmetto, Saint Stephen’s win boys soccer district titles

BOYS SOCCER
Palmetto 2, Braden River 1: Ethan Marshall scored the game-winning goal as the host Tigers overcame an early deficit to defeat the rival Pirates and win the Class 4A-District 11 championship Friday night.
In the first half, Palmetto’s Emmanuel Martinez answered an earlier penalty kick by Braden River with one of his own to tie the game.
In the second half, Marshall got the game-winner on a cross from Cresensio Santana.
The Tigers will host a Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the runner-up from District 12. The Pirates will hit the road to face the winner of District 12.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Bradenton Christian 2 (OT): The host Falcons outlasted the rival Panthers Friday night to win their ninth straight district championship.
Saint Stephen’s advances to host Community School of Naples at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 1A-Region 2 quarterfinals. Bradenton Christian will travel to Fort Myers Canterbury to open region play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 36, Palmetto 25: The Falcons pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Tigers on Friday.
Sarah Stevens (17 points) was the only player on either team to reach double figures as Saint Stephen’s improved to 15-6 with its third victory of the week.
On Thursday, the Falcons defeated host Cardinal Mooney 55-49. Top scorers for the Falcons were Stevens (18 points), Maria Herrig (16) and Jamie Springstead (13).
Saint Stephen’s opens district tournament play Tuesday when it hosts Out-of-Door Academy at 7 p.m.
Manatee 67, Bayshore 24: Three players reached double figures Friday in the host Hurricanes’ victory over the Bruins (6-17).
Senior Lilli MacIntosh (11 points, four steals), junior Andrea Soto (10 points, six assists) and junior Ophelia Lidge (12 points) led the way for Manatee, which finished the regular season 17-7.
The Hurricanes host Palmetto at 7 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 5A-District 8 tournament.
Out-of-Door Academy 49, Cardinal Mooney 48: Adelaide Mahler had 18 points and 14 rebounds as the host Thunder rallied to edge the Cougars on Friday.
Ciniya Moore chipped in with 12 points for ODA, which travels to Saint Stephen’s at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the semifinals of the Class 3A-District 5 tournament.
