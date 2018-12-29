Prep roundup: Braden River, Bradenton Christian win girls hoops tournaments

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Willie Clemons Classic: Braden River defeated host Southeast 51-35 in Saturday’s tournament final.
The win improved the Pirates’ record to 13-0 heading into 2019.
Sarasota won the third-place game, defeating county rival Sarasota Riverview 46-27.
Chick-fil-A Classic: Host Bradenton Christian rolled past Englewood Lemon Bay to defend their title Saturday.
The Panthers improved to 9-4 and will return to action at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at Sarasota Christian.
Venice defeated Fort Myers Evangelical 51-47 in the third-place game.
Queen of Palms Tournament: Manatee’s run in Fort Myers ended with a 64-45 loss to Bishop Fenwick (Ohio) in Saturday’s final.
Junior Ophelia Lidge had 17 points and two steals for the Hurricanes (11-4), and junior Andrea Soto added eight points.
Manatee returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Imagine Schools North Port.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Falcon Holiday Classic: Clearwater Central Catholic used a balanced scoring attack to defeat host Saint Stephen’s and win the tournament title Saturday.
Although no CCC players reached double figures, six players scored between six and nine points. For the Falcons, Cade Westberry led the way with 10 points and Ty Barker added eight.
Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic took third place, defeating West Palm Beach King’s Academy 63-56.
Saint Stephen’s returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Sarasota.
Chick-fil-A Classic: Southeast made a valiant comeback after a rough opening quarter, but the Seminoles fell short in a 71-61 loss to Fort Myers Evangelical in Saturday’s final at Bradenton Christian.
Southeast (6-5) trailed by as much as 32 in the first half before rallying to take the lead in the fourth quarter. But Evangelical eventually pulled away down the stretch.
After dropping its opening game in the tournament, Bayshore won two straight, including a 54-38 triumph against Carroll County (Ky.) on Saturday in the fifth-place game.
After a grueling, four-overtime loss Friday, Bradenton Christian dropped a 54-51 decision to Cardinal Mooney in the seventh-place game. Riverview took third, defeating Tampa Chamberlain 52-40.
