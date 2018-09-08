IMG football extends winning streak; Manatee girls fourth at cross country meet

Football
IMG Blue 35, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 0: The Ascenders (3-0) extended their winning streak to 40 games with a shutout against the host Patriots (1-2) in Las Vegas.
Two plays after a blocked punt, IMG got on the scoreboard with an 11-yard touchdown pass from David Baldwin-Griffin to Trey Sanders. Liberty’s special teams problems continued as IMG recovered a bad snap at the 2-yard line. Baldwin-Griffin scored on a QB keeper to extend the lead to 14-0.
Another bad snap on a punt gave IMG great field position, and running back Noah Cain scored on a short TD run to make it 21-0. In the third quarter, defensive back Briton Allen returned a fumble 20 yards for a score, and Baldwin-Griffin threw his second TD pass of the game, finding Mike Redding for 23 yards.
The Ascenders will head to Washington D.C. to take on St. John’s College High School at 7 p.m. next Saturday. The Cadets were the last team to record a regular season win against IMG more than four years ago.
The IMG Academy White squad defeated Zephyrhills Christian Academy 16-10, their first win of the season. They return to action Friday at home against Orlando Christian Prep. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cross country
Seffner Christian Academy Invitational: Manatee High’s girls team placed fourth out of 30 teams on Saturday at Holloway Park in Lakeland.
Leading the way for the Hurricanes were freshmen Caroline Lehman (fourth overall, 19:34.44) and Melissa Weber (11th, 21:13.83) on one of the toughest courses the team will see all season. Medals were awarded to the top 20 individuals.
Manatee’s boys team finished 15th out of 45 teams. The top Hurricane finishers were senior Matt Lyons (32nd, 18:26) and freshman standout Paul Lespasio (40th, 18:49).
Manatee’s next meet is the B3R Sports XC Invitational on Saturday at The Farm in Punta Gorda.
Comments