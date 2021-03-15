SEC

2021 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, channel guide

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Morehead State players gathered around head coach Preston Spradlin with the championship trophy after winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles, the lone team from Kentucky in the NCAA field, tip off Friday at 9:50 p.m. on TruTV.
Morehead State players gathered around head coach Preston Spradlin with the championship trophy after winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles, the lone team from Kentucky in the NCAA field, tip off Friday at 9:50 p.m. on TruTV. Ohio Valley Conference photo

This week’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule.

All times p.m. and Eastern.

Thursday

5:10: Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary’s (TruTV)

6:27: Drake vs. Wichita State (TBS)

8:40: Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State (TruTV)

9:57: UCLA vs. Michigan State (TBS)

Friday

12:15: Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (CBS)

12:45: Colgate vs. Arkansas (TruTV)

1:15: Drexel vs. Illinois (TBS)

1:45: Utah State vs. Texas Tech (TNT)

3:00: Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State (CBS)

3:30: Hartford vs. Baylor (TruTV)

4:00: Georgia Tech vs. Loyola Chicago (TBS)

4:30: Oregon State vs. Tennessee (TNT)

6:25: Liberty vs. Oklahoma State (TBS)

7:10: Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (CBS)

7:15: Cleveland State vs. Houston (TruTV)

7:25: North Texas vs. Purdue (TNT)

9:20: Rutgers vs. Clemson (TBS)

9:40: Syracuse vs. San Diego State (CBS)

9:50: Morehead State vs. West Virginia (TruTV)

9:57: Winthrop vs. Villanova (TNT)

Saturday

12:15: Georgetown vs. Colorado (CBS)

12:45: UNC Greensboro vs. Florida State (TruTV)

1:15: Eastern Washington vs. Kansas (TBS)

1:45: St. Bonaventure vs. LSU (TNT)

3:00: Michigan vs. Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern (CBS)

3:30: UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton (TruTV)

4:00: Iona vs. Alabama (TBS)

4:30: USC vs. Wichita State or Drake (TNT)

6:25: Grand Canyon vs. Iowa (TBS)

7:10: Maryland vs. UConn (CBS)

7:15: Ohio vs. Virginia (TruTV)

7:25: Missouri vs. Oklahoma (TNT)

9:20: Gonzaga vs. Appalachian State or Norfolk State (TBS)

9:40: BYU vs. Michigan State or UCLA (CBS)

9:50: Abilene Christian vs. Texas (TruTV)

9:57: VCU vs. Oregon (TNT)

Local channel guide

NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:

CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27

TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139

TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138

TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242

Note: Times and TV channels for Sunday’s games will be assigned after Friday’s games. Times and TV channels for Monday’s games will be announced after Saturday’s games.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service