Nick Saban’s daughter deletes tweet accusing Ohio State of fabricating COVID-19 cases

The trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday.

A college football champion is scheduled to be crowned on Monday night, but the Ohio State-Alabama game reportedly may get pushed back a week.

AL.com reported, “Ohio State has informed key parties involved it could be without a position group due to COVID-19 testing and related protocols.

“There have been discussions amongst the SEC, Big Ten, the College Football Playoff and the schools related to possibly postponing the Jan. 11 title game, sources said, though a final decision on the situation has yet to be reached.”

Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, apparently thought this is a ruse by the Buckeyes to give injured quarterback Justin Fields more time to heal.

She tweeted on Tuesday: “If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT. I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he’s hurt put in your backup. You didn’t see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for Waddle. BYE.”

That’s in reference to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has been out since October because of an ankle injury.

That’s quite a hot take, and Setas deleted the tweet, but you can see it below as former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones shared a screengrab on Twitter:

sure you wanna face another backup from OSU? You know what happen last time right.... pic.twitter.com/gYkA8bQ5m0 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 5, 2021

USA Today reported Setas apologized for the tweet, writing: “In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking. I sincerely regret my choice of reckless words. In no way did I intend to undermine the seriousness of the global pandemic and my heart goes out to those it has affected.”

Setas’ Twitter account has been deactivated.