SEC football roundup: Mike Leach and Bo Pelini aren’t getting the job done

Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0: We’ll get to Alabama in a minute. First, I think we know enough now to say Mike Leach’s debut at Mississippi State has been something close to an unmitigated disaster. After beating LSU in the opener, the Bulldogs have lost 21-14 at home to Arkansas State, 24-2 at Kentucky, 28-14 at home to Texas A&M before being blanked Saturday night by Alabama.

MSU’s “Air Raid” is now 82nd in total offense and 98th in scoring offense. That’s out of the 103 teams who have played FCS football to this point. Only Louisiana-Monroe, UNLV, Utah State and Massachusetts are averaging fewer points per game. Plus, State’s top offensive player, running back Kylin Hill, has reportedly decided to opt out for the remainder of the 2020 season and prepare for the NFL Draft.

Alabama remains Alabama. Mac Jones continues to add to his Heisman Trophy resume. Jones was 24-of-31 for 291 yards passing against MSU. He threw for four touchdowns without an interception. On the season, he’s thrown for 16 TDs compared to two INTs. DeVonta Smith caught 11 passes for 203 yards and Najee Harris rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries.

Auburn 48, LSU 11: We’ll get to Auburn in a minute. First, I think we know enough now to say Bo Pelini’s return as LSU’s defensive coordinator has been something close to an unmitigated disaster. With Pelini as Ed Orgeron’s DC, LSU has given up 44 points to Mississippi State, 45 to Missouri and now 48 to Auburn. LSU is now 89th nationally in total defense.

Meanwhile, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix had one of the best games in his two-year college career. The sophomore completed 18 of 24 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Tigers in rushing, gaining 81 yards on 11 carries. Now 4-2, Nix and Co. get a week off before traveling to Mississippi State. Good chance Gus Malzahn’s team will be 5-2.

Georgia 14, Kentucky 3: Throw out the 41-24 loss to Alabama and Georgia has allowed just 40 points in its four other games. And 21 of those came against Tennessee, a game in which a Georgia fumble into the end zone gave the Vols’ a touchdown and Tennessee also scored on a 50-50 ball on the first play after stopping Georgia on downs.

Kentucky passed for just 91 yards Saturday, the third time this season the Cats have failed to top the 100-yard mark through the air. UK gained just 229 total yards, the fourth time this season Mark Stoops’ team failed to reach the 300-yard mark in total yards. Chris Rodriguez did rush for 108 yards on 20 carries, but Kentucky ended up with just 138 yards rushing compared to Georgia’s 215.

Yes, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (wrist) did not play Saturday, leaving it to Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood for his first collegiate start. But over its last eight quarters, against Missouri and Georgia, Kentucky has scored one touchdown.

Florida 41, Missouri 17: The two most interesting things about this game involved the brawl between the two teams just before halftime and Florida coach Dan Mullen wearing a Darth Vader costume for his Halloween post-game interview. Remember, Mullen is recovering after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask threw for four touchdowns, hitting on 21 of 36 passes for 345 yards. He was intercepted once. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak was not intercepted, but he didn’t throw a touchdown pass either. Bazelak was 26-of-40 for 208 yards as Florida held Mizzou to just 248 yards of total offense.

Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31: Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond was in a zone against the Razorbacks, completing 21 of 26 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns as A&M improved to 4-1. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer caught six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

A&M’s lead was just 27-17 with 10:22 left in the third quarter before the hosts went 75 yards in nine plays, then 68 yards in six plays for back-to-back touchdowns. Devon Achane scored the second touchdown on a 30-yard run to make it 42-17. It was A&M’s ninth straight win over Arkansas.

Ole Miss 54, Vanderbilt 21: Maybe the Commodores should have stayed in the COVID pause. It didn’t get any better for Derek Mason’s club on Saturday. After two bye weeks to try and get enough healthy players on the field, the ‘Dores fell behind Ole Miss 21-0 after one quarter and 33-14 at the half. It was 54-14 Rebels at the end of three quarters.

After being picked off six times at Arkansas, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw for six touchdowns on Saturday, completing 31 of 34 passes for 412 yards. Eli Moore caught 14 balls for 238 yards. It was the second game this season in which Moore topped the 200-yard mark in receiving. He had 227 yards on 10 catches in Ole Miss’ opener against Florida.

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals did complete 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Wide out Cam Johnson caught 14 passes for 97 yards.