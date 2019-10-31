Florida State beefs up football schedule. Adds this SEC and national power.

Florida State fans cheer for their team during an NCAA college football game with Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Tallahassee Fla. Florida State won 35-17. AP

Florida State’s future football schedule got tougher when the Seminoles announced Thursday they reached an agreement for a home-and-home series with Alabama.

The Crimson Tide, who are perennial national title contenders under head coach Nick Saban, are scheduled to play FSU in Tallahassee on Aug. 30, 2025.

FSU goes to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sept. 19, 2026. That year’s schedule also marks non-conference games against Notre Dame and the annual rivalry with Florida.

Alabama and FSU have played each other five times, but never in Tallahassee. Three games were held in Alabama and two at neutral sites. The most recent meeting was a 24-7 victory in 2017.

In 2007, FSU defeated ‘Bama, 21-14, for its first win in the series. The other three meetings yielded two Crimson Tide wins and a tie. Those games were held in 1965, 1967 and 1974.