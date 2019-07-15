SEC
Running back Lamical Perine says ‘Florida might have the most bipolar fans.’
In addition to relaying a story about how he said no to Nick Saban and Alabama to stick with his commitment to the Florida Gators, senior running back Lamical Perine also was asked about UF fans during his trip to the 2019 SEC Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday.
“Honestly, Florida might have the most bipolar fans,” Perine told Gator Country. “When we’re winning games, everyone is happy. When we’re losing, everyone is getting bashed, from the coaches to the equipment guys, even kickers.”
