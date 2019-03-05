SEC

Gamecock guard earns second consecutive All-SEC honor

By Greg Hadley

March 05, 2019 11:05 AM

Junior Tyasha Harris playing with the big league

Gamecocks point guard Tyasha Harris was selected to practice and play with the USA women's basketball team
Gamecocks point guard Tyasha Harris was selected to practice and play with the USA women's basketball team
For the second consecutive year, South Carolina women’s basketball guard Tyasha Harris has earned All-SEC honors.

The Associated Press announced its annual conference awards on Tuesday, and Harris represented the Gamecocks on the second team.

Harris has started all but one game for USC this year, averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Her assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.91 is third highest in the conference and 14th nationally.

She leads Carolina this year in minutes and starts, providing coach Dawn Staley with a steady option at point guard, and has recorded three double-doubles on the season. In the Gamecocks’ final game of the regular season against Mississippi State, she poured in a team-high 20 points, her most in SEC play this year.

USC’s two leading scorers, junior guard Te’a Cooper and senior forward Alexis Jennings, went unrecognized. Cooper averaged 11.9 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game, while Jennings recorded 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Mississippi State led the awards, with star senior center Teaira McCowan earning player of the year honors and coach Vic Schaefer getting named coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to the regular season title. Senior forward Anriel Howard was also named first-team All-SEC.

Kentucky was the only other program with multiple players honored — senior guard Maci Morris was named All-SEC second team and freshman guard/forward Rhyne Howard was named newcomer of the year and All-SEC second team as well.

South Carolina opens its bid for a fifth consecutive SEC tournament title on Friday in Greenville as the No. 2 seed, playing the winner of Arkansas-Georgia.

AP ALL-SEC

Player of the year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Coach of the year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

First team

Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M

Teaira McCowan, F, Mississippi State (unanimous)

Sophie Cunningham, G, Missouri

Anriel Howard, F, Mississippi State

Caliya Robinson, F, Georgia

Second team

Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee

Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina

Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, G/F, Kentucky

Maci Morris, G, Kentucky

