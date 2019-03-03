SEC

Gamecocks locked in for seed and schedule in SEC women’s basketball tournament

By Greg Hadley

March 03, 2019 05:34 PM

The seedings and schedule for the 2019 SEC women’s basketball tournament in Greenville, South Carolina are almost all set. The conference tourney will run from March 6 to 10 (Wednesday to Sunday).

Here’s the seed list as it stands late Sunday afternoon with one more game to play between Texas A&M and Arkansas, and the schedule for the tourney. All times Eastern.

As the No. 2 seed, South Carolina will open the tournament against the winner of the No. 7-No. 10 seed game. Georgia will be the No. 7 seed, and as of late Sunday, Arkansas and Tennessee are potential No. 10 seeds.

Seeds

1. Mississippi State, 15-1

2. South Carolina, 13-3

3. Texas A&M, 12-4

4. Kentucky, 11-5 (Loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Texas A&M)

5. Missouri, 10-6

6. Auburn, 9-7 (Wins head-to-head tiebreaker with Georgia)

7. Georgia, 9-7 (Loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Auburn)

8. Tennessee, 7-9 (Wins head-to-head tiebreaker with LSU)

9. LSU, 7-9 (Loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Tennessee)

10. Arkansas, 6-10

11. Alabama, 5-11

12. Ole Miss, 3-13 (Wins head-to-head tiebreaker with Florida)

13. Florida, 3-13 (Loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Auburn)

14. Vanderbilt, 2-14



Wednesday, March 6 — First round

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 Alabama, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network

Thursday, March 7 — Second round

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, noon, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Missouri vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Auburn vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Friday, March 8 — Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Mississippi State vs. Game 3 winner, noon, SEC Network

Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 9: No. 2 South Carolina vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, March 9 — Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, March 10 — Final

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN2

