One of South Florida’s top senior running backs commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators earned a win on the recruiting trail Saturday night shortly after defeating in-state rival Florida State.
Carol City running back Nay’Quan Wright, one of the top prospects in South Florida for the 2019 recruiting cycle, announced on Twitter that he committed to UF.
“Every next level of your life will demand a different version of you ! #GoGators” Wright wrote in his tweet.
Wright, a 5-8, 185-pound running back out of Opa Locka, is rated as the No. 15 running back and No. 38 overlal player in Florida regardless of position in this year’s recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He chose Florida over Alabama, Florida State and Georgia among a slew of Football Bowl Subdivision offers.
Wright is ranked second among South Florida running backs in the 2019 class, behind only University School’s Kenny McIntosh, a Georgia Bulldogs commit.
Wright played a large role in leading the Carol City Chiefs to a 10-3 record, a District 16-6A title and an appearance in the Region 4-6A semifinals where the Chiefs ultimately lost to Central.
Florida’s recruiting class now ranks 21st nationally and has 16 verbal commitments. Commitments are non-binding until a player signs a national letter of intent either during the early signing period or on National Signing Day.
