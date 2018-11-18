Immanuel Quickley talks about ‘playing confident’ after slow start

UK point guard Immanuel Quickley tied for the team lead with 15 points in the Wildcats' victory over Southern Illinois in Rupp Arena on Friday night. Quickley started the game after coming off the bench Tuesday.
Box score from Kentucky’s 92-82 win over VMI

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 18, 2018 08:08 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Virginia Military Institute in Rupp Arena on Sunday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Keydets 92-82.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against Winthrop on Wednesday afternoon in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Reid Travis, 22

Rebounds: PJ Washington, 18

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4

Steals: Ashton Hagans, Quade Green, 2

Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 3

Turnovers: Reid Travis, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

