Box score from Kentucky’s 92-82 win over VMI

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Virginia Military Institute in Rupp Arena on Sunday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Keydets 92-82.
Next up for Kentucky is a home game against Winthrop on Wednesday afternoon in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Reid Travis, 22
Rebounds: PJ Washington, 18
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 4
Steals: Ashton Hagans, Quade Green, 2
Blocks: EJ Montgomery, 3
Turnovers: Reid Travis, 3
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Comments