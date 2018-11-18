Latest projections say UK will make major bowl game if Cats can beat Louisville

According to the national projections, Kentucky is now just one victory away from playing in its first New Year’s Day bowl game in 20 years.
The first batch of updated postseason predictions following the Wildcats’ 34-23 victory over Middle Tennessee in the home finale Saturday all placed UK in such a game, and the Citrus Bowl in Orlando remains the most likely destination.
CBS Sports, 247Sports, CollegeFootballNews.com and the Orlando Sentinel all posted new projections Sunday pitting Kentucky against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl, which will be played at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 in Camping World Stadium and televised nationally on ABC.
It would be the Wildcats’ first New Year’s Day bowl appearance since UK played Penn State in the Outback Bowl to end the 1998 season.
A game against Northwestern would also be a rematch of last season’s eventful Music City Bowl, where the Big Ten’s Wildcats defeated Kentucky, 24-23, after UK’s unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of a game in which star running back Benny Snell was ejected in the second quarter for a contact with an official.
SB Nation’s new projections also have Kentucky playing in the Citrus Bowl, though that website is predicting the Wisconsin Badgers as the Wildcats’ opponent.
The Citrus Bowl will get its pick of the Southeastern Conference teams that do not make the College Football Playoff or one of the New Year’s Six bowls, a group UK is unlikely to make following the loss to Tennessee earlier this month. UK (8-3) plays at Louisville (2-9) on Saturday in its regular-season finale, and the Wildcats will be major favorites in that rivalry game. A victory over the Cardinals would likely secure Kentucky a spot in a New Year’s Day game.
After the Citrus Bowl, the Outback Bowl is the most-attractive destination in the SEC pool, and Sports Illustrated is projecting UK will play Michigan State in that game, which is scheduled for Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.
Sports Illustrated has Mississippi State — a team UK beat this season — in its Citrus Bowl slot.
The Outback, Belk, Gator, Music City, Liberty and Texas bowls are all included in the SEC’s Pool of Six games. For placement in these bowls, the SEC — in consultation with the remaining bowl-eligible teams and representatives from each bowl game — will make the assignments for which school goes to which bowl game. Representatives for each bowl and each school can list a preference, and the league will assign placement after that.
The story will be updated as more bowl projections are posted.
