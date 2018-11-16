College football games on TV on Saturday

You’ll find Kentucky-Middle Tennessee on the SEC alternate channel (518 on Spectrum in Lexington) for the noon Saturday kickoff at Kroger Field.

Dave Lamont will handle play-by-play with Ray Bentley on color and Tera Talmadge working the sideline. Bentley is a former NFL linebacker with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He was a Fox analyst before moving to ESPN.

Excited to be working with @DaveLaMont1 and @Rentley50 again this weekend covering the @UKFootball game against @MT_FB. Watch it Saturday at 11CT on @SECNetwork Alternate. pic.twitter.com/3shR1JGicI — Tera Talmadge (@TeraTalmadge) November 15, 2018 As for the rest of the Saturday schedule, Syracuse is at Notre Dame in a game with College Football Playoff indications. The Irish (10-0) need to remain unbeaten to secure a spot in the national semifinals. Meanwhile, Syracuse is 8-2 on the season. The Orange lost by four at Clemson and by seven at Pittsburgh. NBC has the 2:30 p.m. telecast. Washington State is trying to work its way into the playoff picture. Mike Leach’s 9-1 Cougars play host to Arizona on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. WSU has lost six straight since a 39-36 loss to Southern Cal. Cincinnati gets a prime time ABC spot against undefeated Central Florida on Saturday night. The Bearcats are 9-1. Their lone loss was at Temple. UCF is a perfect 9-0. The Knights own the nation’s longest winning streak at 22 games. Here is the college football television schedule for Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 17

12:00 - Arkansas at Mississippi State (ESPN)

12:00 - Citadel at Alabama (SEC)

12:00 - Colgate at Army (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Harvard vs. Yale (ESPN2)

12:00 - Idaho at Florida (ESPNU)

12:00 - Michigan State at Nebraska (Fox)

12:00 - Middle Tennessee at Kentucky (SEC alternate)

12:00 - Northwestern at Minnesota (Big 10)

12:00 - Ohio State at Maryland (ABC)

12:00 - Penn State at Rutgers (Big 10)

12:00 - Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)

12:00 - South Florida at Temple (ESPN News)

12:00 - TCU at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - Youngstown State at Illinois State (NBC Sports)

12:30 - North Carolina State at Louisville (ACC/CW-Lex)

2:00 - Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (ESPN Classic)

2:30 - Notre Dame vs. Syracuse (NBC)

3:30 - Boston College at Florida State (ESPN2)

3:30 - Iowa at Illinois (Big 10)

3:30 - Miami at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

3:30 - Missouri at Tennessee (CBS)

3:30 - Texas Tech at Kansas State (ESPNU)

3:30 - Tulsa at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 - USC at UCLA (Fox)

3:30 - Virginia at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

3:30 - West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ABC)

3:30 - Wisconsin at Purdue (Big 10)

3:30 - Air Force at Wyoming (ESPN News)

4:00 - Indiana at Michigan (Fox Sports 1)

4:00 - Liberty at Auburn (SEC alternate)

4:00 - UMass at Georgia (SEC)

7:00 - Duke at Clemson (ESPN)

7:00 - UAB at Texas A&M (ESPN2)

7:00 - UConn at East Carolina (CBS Sports)

7:30 - Chattanooga at South Carolina (SEC alternate)

7:30 - Kansas at Oklahoma (Fox)

7:30 - Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (SEC)

7:30 - Rice at LSU (ESPNU)

8:00 - Cincinnati at UCF (ABC)

10:15 - New Mexico State at BYU (ESPN2)

10:30 - Arizona at Washington State (ESPN)

10:30 - San Diego State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Sagarin college football ratings

1-Alabama

4-Georgia

11-LSU

12-Miss State

16-Texas A&M

19-Auburn

20-Missouri

27-Florida

35-South Carolina

38-Kentucky

52-Tennessee

54-Ole Miss

66-Vanderbilt

87-Arkansas





