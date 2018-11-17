Kentucky running back Benny Snell broke into the open during the first half against Middle Tennessee State at Kroger Field on Saturday.
Kentucky running back Benny Snell broke into the open during the first half against Middle Tennessee State at Kroger Field on Saturday. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 17, 2018 03:25 PM

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.

Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.

Throughout the Kentucky season, we are tracking Snell’s progress toward the record:

Game Eleven: Snell ran 26 times for 116 yards against Middle Tennessee State.

Game Ten: Snell ran 20 times for 81 yards against Tennessee.

Game Nine: Snell ran 23 times for 73 yards against Georgia.

Game Eight: Snell ran 19 times for 67 yards at Missouri.

Game Seven: Snell ran 32 times for 169 yards against Vanderbilt.

Game Six: Snell ran 13 times for 60 yards at Texas A&M.

Game Five: Snell ran 28 times for 99 yards against South Carolina.

Game Four: Snell ran 25 times for 165 yards against Mississippi State.

Game Three: Snell ran 15 times for 75 yards against Murray State.

Game Two: Snell ran 27 times for 175 yards at Florida.

Game One: Snell ran 20 times for 125 yards against Central Michigan.

For the season: Snell has run for 1,205 yards on 165 carries. He now has 3,629 career yards and remains second on UK’s all-time career rushing list.

Needed to break the record: Snell needs to run for 207 yards next week at Louisville or an average of 103.5 yards in the two games remaining for bowl-eligible Kentucky.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

