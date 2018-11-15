Podcasts: Talking to Middle Tennessee and Kentucky football beat writers

The curtain falls on Kentucky football’s home season on Saturday when, hoping to chase their two-game blues away, the Cats play host to the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Kroger Field.

To get a scouting report on the visitors, I talked with Mufreesboro Daily News Journal MTSU beat writer Luis Torres. We discussed Middle Tennessee’s four-game win streak, its offense under former UK assistant and current Blue Raiders coordinator Tony Franklin, its leadership behind quarterback Brent Stockstill and a defense that has forced a dozen turnovers in its last four games.

And, as is our weekly habit, I talked with Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith about the Cats’ perspective. We talked about last week’s dud at Tennessee, the stalled-out Kentucky offense and the senior class that will say good-bye to the home crowd on Saturday. Kentucky is 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC after back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Middle Tennessee is 7-3 overall and 6-1 in CUSA. The Blue Raiders are riding a four-game win streak. One thing to remember, Middle Tennessee has a history of either shocking or scaring Power 5 schools. The Blue Raiders won at Syracuse in 2017 and at Georgia Tech in 2012. They nearly knocked off the 2008 Kentucky team in Lexington before losing 20-14 when UK’s Robbie McAtee tackled MTSU’s Eldred King at the one-yard line as time expired. You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating on Apple podcasts.







