Benny Snell calls out teammates after loss to Tennessee

Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks to the media after his team's 24-7 loss at Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Snell rushed for 81 yards on 20 carries as UK lost at Neyland Stadium for the 17th straight game.
By
Up Next
Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks to the media after his team's 24-7 loss at Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Snell rushed for 81 yards on 20 carries as UK lost at Neyland Stadium for the 17th straight game.
By

SEC

The game-by-game numbers are telling: Kentucky has a big-play problem.

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

November 15, 2018 10:14 AM

Is the issue a lack of long drives as Coach Mark Stoops suggests?

Is it the lack of explosive plays in recent weeks, or the Cats’ lack of finishing the drives it does have as offensive coordinator Eddie Gran suggests?

Go with “D”: All of the above.

All of these problems have plagued the Kentucky offense in recent weeks after it had success early in the season, averaging an explosive play in one of every 5.9 plays.

In the past five games, that number has more than doubled — in the wrong direction — with Kentucky managing an explosive play in one of every 13.5 plays.

Every offense defines an explosive play differently, but for UK’s purposes, it’s a run play 12 yards or longer and a pass play 17 yards or longer.

Here’s a closer look at the Cats’ explosive plays by game.

GameRunPassTotal
Central Michigan246
Florida9312
Murray State8715
Mississippi State9211
South Carolina8412
Texas A&M011
Vanderbilt505
Missouri178
Georgia044
Tennessee336
Totals453580

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  