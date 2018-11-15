The game-by-game numbers are telling: Kentucky has a big-play problem.

Is the issue a lack of long drives as Coach Mark Stoops suggests?

Is it the lack of explosive plays in recent weeks, or the Cats’ lack of finishing the drives it does have as offensive coordinator Eddie Gran suggests?

Go with “D”: All of the above.

All of these problems have plagued the Kentucky offense in recent weeks after it had success early in the season, averaging an explosive play in one of every 5.9 plays.

In the past five games, that number has more than doubled — in the wrong direction — with Kentucky managing an explosive play in one of every 13.5 plays.

Every offense defines an explosive play differently, but for UK’s purposes, it’s a run play 12 yards or longer and a pass play 17 yards or longer.

Here’s a closer look at the Cats’ explosive plays by game.