Kentucky guard Quade Green (0) drove past North Dakota forward Jal Bijiek (20) for a layup Wednesday night in Rupp Arena. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Box score from Kentucky’s 96-58 win over North Dakota

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 14, 2018 11:05 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of North Dakota in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. The 10th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Fighting Hawks 96-58.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against VMI on Sunday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 25

Rebounds: Keldon Johnson, 10

Assists: Quade Green, 5

Steals: Tyler Herro, 5

Blocks: Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, 2

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 3

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 96-58 win over North Dakota on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Calipari talked about the defense and the play of freshman EJ Montgomery.

Kentucky defeats North Dakota 96-58 Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

